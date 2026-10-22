Trump Says ‘Something’ Will Happen With Iran ‘Fairly Soon’ as Son Don Jr. Privately Opposes the War

President Donald Trump is signaling that a major development in the U.S.-Iran conflict could come soon, while his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has reportedly privately opposed the war from the beginning.

Trump told reporters Wednesday, Oct. 21, that the United States is not negotiating with Iran and that “something one way or another will happen, fairly soon.”

He added that many people believe the next major move could come after the Nov. 3 midterm elections.