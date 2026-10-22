Trump Says ‘Something’ Will Happen With Iran ‘Fairly Soon’ as Son Don Jr. Privately Opposes the War
Oct. 22 2026, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump is signaling that a major development in the U.S.-Iran conflict could come soon, while his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has reportedly privately opposed the war from the beginning.
Trump told reporters Wednesday, Oct. 21, that the United States is not negotiating with Iran and that “something one way or another will happen, fairly soon.”
He added that many people believe the next major move could come after the Nov. 3 midterm elections.
Trump Signals a Move Could Come After the Midterms
Trump made the comments as reports emerged that the U.S. and Israel have developed plans for renewed strikes against Iran after the elections.
According to The New York Times, the two militaries have increased exercises ahead of a possible “short but intensive” operation. Reported potential targets include Iranian energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and missile and drone stockpiles.
The exercises have included flights over Iraq to rehearse strike maneuvers.
The plans are not final, however. Reports say Trump could still decide against authorizing another major operation, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has denied claims that he is pushing for strikes that Trump is blocking.
Oil Prices Rise as Tensions Escalate
The prospect of renewed fighting has already affected energy markets.
Brent crude climbed above $111 a barrel this week, reaching a five-month high as attacks and uncertainty around regional oil supplies increased concerns about a prolonged conflict.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy also reported that seven vessels were hit in the Persian Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz.
The IRGC said four vessels involved in oil transfers were struck and three others collided with mines, while warning that continued confrontation could lead to a broader response against U.S. bases in the region. Those claims have not been independently verified.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, said Tehran was willing to give diplomacy another chance if Washington demonstrated a genuine desire to build trust.
He warned that choosing war over diplomacy would result in a greater “strategic failure.”
Don Jr. Privately Opposes His Father’s Iran War
Against that backdrop, Trump Jr. has reportedly taken a different position from his father behind closed doors.
The Atlantic reported that Trump Jr. has repeatedly expressed opposition to the war in private conversations, including directly to the president.
Two people who spoke with Trump Jr. said he opposed the conflict from its outset and believes the United States should not enter another Middle Eastern war.
A person close to Trump Jr. told the magazine that he has kept his views private because he would not publicly break with his father on the issue. A spokesperson for Trump Jr. declined to comment.
Iran War Tests Trump’s America First Coalition
The reported disagreement comes as the war creates broader tension within Trump’s political coalition.
Trump Jr. has long promoted an “America First” approach and previously praised his father for avoiding a full-scale conflict with Iran.
Public support for Trump’s handling of the war has also weakened. A Pew Research Center survey conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 4 found that 65% of Americans disapproved of how Trump was handling the military action, compared with 33% who approved.
For now, the administration continues to argue that Iran has been severely weakened.
A White House official told The Atlantic that “Iran has been decimated” and said the conflict would be over “very soon.”
Whether that means renewed strikes, a diplomatic breakthrough, or another turn in the conflict remains unsettled as the midterm elections approach.