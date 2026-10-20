Is Kamala Harris Running for President in 2028? Everything to Know About The Ex-Veep's Political Career Plans
Oct. 20 2026, Published 2:12 p.m. ET
Former Vice President Kamala Harris has made clear that she is considering another presidential campaign, but she has not committed to running in 2028.
Harris addressed the possibility most directly in April 2026 during a conversation with Rev. Al Sharpton at the National Action Network convention in New York.
Asked whether she would launch another White House bid, she replied, “Listen, I might, I might. I’m thinking about it.”
Harris Breaks Silence on 2028 Run
Harris’ comments represented her strongest public indication yet that she could seek the presidency again after losing the 2024 election to Donald Trump.
She also pointed to her experience as vice president when explaining why another campaign remains under consideration.
“I spent countless hours in the Oval Office, in the Situation Room. I know what the job is. And I know what it requires,” she said.
She continued, “I’ve been traveling the country the last year; I’ve spent a lot of time in the South and many other places. And the one thing I’m really clear about also is that the status quo is not working, and hasn’t been working for a lot of people for a long time.”
Her Memoir and Political Tour Have Kept Her in the Spotlight
Harris’ political activity has continued since her 2024 defeat. She released 107 Days, her memoir about the abbreviated presidential campaign, on Sept. 23, 2025.
The book chronicles the 107-day campaign that began after then-President Joe Biden withdrew from the race.
During a BBC interview with Laura Kuenssberg in October 2025, Harris also said, “I am not done,” while acknowledging that she had not decided what she would do next.
She said she could “possibly” become president in the future.
Harris subsequently announced that she would not run for California governor in 2026, leaving a potential 2028 presidential campaign as one possible path back into elected politics.
Harris Continues to Criticize Trump
Harris has remained an outspoken critic of Trump since leaving office.
At the National Action Network convention, she condemned his handling of the conflict with Iran, calling it a “war of choice.”
She also argued that Trump’s approach to longstanding U.S. alliances, including NATO, was damaging to American influence and national security.
Her political activity has continued into the 2026 midterm campaign.
Harris is scheduled to campaign for Democratic candidates in several states from Oct. 21 through Oct. 30, including New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Mississippi, Nevada, and Georgia, along with a virtual event in Florida.
A Crowded Democratic Field Awaits
Harris would face a potentially crowded Democratic primary if she ultimately decides to run.
The National Action Network convention also featured possible 2028 contenders including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego.
Several Democrats have avoided committing to a presidential campaign while focusing on the 2026 midterms. That leaves Harris with a clear opening to keep building her national profile without formally entering the 2028 race.