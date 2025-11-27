'Dem Women Look Like Dem Men' — Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego Whines About How His Party Doesn't Allow 'Women to Be Hot' in Leaked Texts
Nov. 26 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Arizona Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego is under fire for insulting comments he made about his political party no longer allowing women to be "hot," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The freshman senator, 46, whined about other aspects of being a Democrat, including how the men and women had morphed into becoming androgynous-looking in a series of wild leaked texts.
Gallego Busted Insulting Fellow Member of Party
In one screenshot of a text exchange, Gallegos' pal told him about his future in the party, "Seriously, your [sic] getting a lot of great press, start making the moves as much of a pain in the a-- you are, I believe you could become the one who rebuilds and leads them."
The friend then sent a meme featuring tattooed, purple-haired, Connecticut Democratic Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro, writing, "This is how the world views many [Democrats]..."
The meme featuring a photo of 80-year-old De Lauro read, "If erectile dysfunction had a face."
Gallego, who was elected to the Senate in 2024, howled back, "They aren't wrong!"
'The Not Fun Party'
In a follow-up text, Gallego lamented, "We look like the not fun party. Always telling and correcting people. Not allowing men to be men. Women to be hot. We used to be the party of sec [sic] drugs and rock and roll."
He even moaned how "Now Dem women look like Dem men and Dem men look like women."
Gallego didn't deny sending the texts, owning up to it to a local Phoenix TV station.
He said it was "very heartbreaking that someone that I have served with and I've known and been really good friends [with] for 20 years decided to, you know, leak some of these messages."
Gallego tried to claim the awful comments were part of a broader plan he had been open about for the Democratic party, though in a much less crass way.
"I've been very clear about where I think the party needs to be. I do think we have to be an open and bigger tent party. So this is just a reflection of what I think I've said," Gallegos described.
Doubling down, the lawmaker stated, "You know, I'm more sad about the situation that a friend of mine decided to exploit the situation, but it's a reflection of what I've been saying the whole time," while defiantly not apologizing for his comments.
'Our Tent Is Too Small'
Gallego went on to say that the "Democratic Party is not as inclusive as it should be. That's what I'm trying to point out. We should be the party that takes everybody in, and we shouldn't be trying to exclude people. Our tent is too small. "
"We all are better as a country when we're actually bigger and not more narrow," Gallego noted, going on to refer to minds, thoughts, races, and demographics, adding, "We need to be a party for everybody."
The Democratic Party has faced criticism in recent years for moving too far to the left and excluding more moderate members.
Billionaire Elon Musk noted in a 2022 post on X, "In the past, I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican."
Other famous names have echoed that sentiment.
Podcasting legend Joe Rogan noted on one of his episodes, "They had me. I was on their side," referring to Democrats, but that they "drove" him away, even though he doesn't fully embrace Republicans either.