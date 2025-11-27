'Dem Women Look Like Dem Men' — Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego Whines About How His Party Doesn't Allow 'Women to Be Hot' in Leaked Texts

Gallego didn't deny sending the texts, owning up to it to a local Phoenix TV station.

He said it was "very heartbreaking that someone that I have served with and I've known and been really good friends [with] for 20 years decided to, you know, leak some of these messages."

Gallego tried to claim the awful comments were part of a broader plan he had been open about for the Democratic party, though in a much less crass way.

"I've been very clear about where I think the party needs to be. I do think we have to be an open and bigger tent party. So this is just a reflection of what I think I've said," Gallegos described.

Doubling down, the lawmaker stated, "You know, I'm more sad about the situation that a friend of mine decided to exploit the situation, but it's a reflection of what I've been saying the whole time," while defiantly not apologizing for his comments.