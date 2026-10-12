'Unserious and Unqualified': South Carolina Senate Rivals Trade Brutal Attacks as Online Feud Explodes Onstage

Andrews, a physician who has never held elected office, built her attack on a moment from the Republican runoff, when Graham was asked whether the United States has a national security interest in Taiwan and the South China Sea, struggled with the answer, and said, "National security is not my thing."

Sen. Darline Graham , R-S.C., and Democratic nominee Annie Andrews used the only head-to-head debate of the South Carolina Senate race to argue over qualifications, honesty, and the Graham name, with Libertarian Kasie Whitener also on the stage in Columbia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"If your surgeon said that appendectomies aren't really his thing, would you still hand him a scalpel? No," Andrews said, as she also called Graham "unserious and unqualified."

Graham responded by saying that Andrews had not been honest with the people of the state.

"You are deceiving the people of South Carolina. You have flip-flopped on everything," she said. "At least I'm honest. If I don't know something, I am glad to say it, and I'll say it again tonight."