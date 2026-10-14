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Home > News > Tupac Shakur

Inside Tupac Shakur's Explosive Murder Trial — as Convicted Killer Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis Gets Sentenced to 40 Years Behind Bars

Image of Tupac Shakur (Left) and Duane (Right)
Source: MEGA

Prosecutors used his own interviews, public statements, and 2019 memoir to build their case.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

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Duane 'Keffe D' Davis has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for his role in the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 63-year-old ex-gang leader was sentenced in a Las Vegas courtroom on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, after being convicted in August of first-degree murder charges.

The case stumped investigators for nearly 30 years until Davis' 2023 arrest. Prosecutors used his own interviews, public statements, and 2019 memoir to build their case, while his defense said he had exaggerated his involvement for money and attention.

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What Happened the Night Tupac Shakur Was Shot?

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Image of Tupac Shakur and her mother Afeni
Source: MEGA

Shakur fought for his life in the hospital for six days before dying on September 13, 1996

Shakur was riding in a BMW driven by Death Row Records co-founder Marion 'Suge' Knight on September 7, 1996, when a white Cadillac pulled up next to them near the Las Vegas Strip and opened fire. Shakur, then 25, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died six days later. Knight survived.

Prosecutors said the shooting was payback for an earlier confrontation at the MGM Grand where Shakur and members of his entourage beat up Davis’s nephew, Orlando 'Baby Lane' Anderson. Davis later identified Anderson as the gunman, but he was killed in 1998 and never faced trial for Shakur's murder.

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How Did Detectives Link Davis to the Murder?

Image of Duane Davis
Source: MEGA

Davis reportedly orchestrated Shakur’s murder in retaliation for the fight involving his nephew, Orlando 'Baby Lane' Anderson

A big break came in 2008 when Davis talked about the shooting in an interview with a law enforcement task force investigating the 1997 murder of rapper Christopher 'The Notorious B.I.G.' Wallace. Davis reportedly said he was in the Cadillac and passed a gun to the back seat passengers.

He later spoke publicly about the killing and his alleged involvement in his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend. The statements helped prosecutors to establish his role in organizing the attack, they said. The arrest of Davis in September 2023 marked a turning point in the long-running investigation.

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What Was Said at the Trial and What Was the Defense’s Argument?

Image of a court room
Source: DAVID VEKSLER/ UNSPLASH

Davis has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for his role in Shakur’s murder.

The trial took place in Las Vegas in August 2026 and lasted for about two weeks. Prosecutors showed testimony from investigators and other witnesses, as well as Davis’s interviews, media appearances, and memoir. They did not say he fired the gun himself but said he got the gun and helped plan the attack.

Defense lawyer Michael Sanft challenged the reliability of Davis' stories, saying he had made up or exaggerated details for money. The defense also pointed out that there was no forensic evidence that placed Davis in the Cadillac.

The jury deliberated less than three hours before convicting Davis on August 31 of first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon. Davis said he planned an appeal.

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Tupac Shakur’s sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, spoke about the lasting pain of losing her brother during Davis’s sentencing hearing
Source: MEGA

Tupac Shakur’s sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, spoke about the lasting pain of losing her brother during Davis’ sentencing hearing

Davis was sentenced by Judge Carli Kierny to consecutive terms of 40 years to life. "You don't get to take a man from his family," she said, noting that the world hasn't forgotten Shakur or his death. Davis was "guaranteed to die" in prison, said prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo.

Sekyiwa 'Set' Shakur, Tupac's sister, described the painful impact of losing her brother. "He was who God trusted to take care of me," she told the court. She also said she thought he could have been a human rights activist.

Davis made a brief statement in court and said he would appeal. He is the only person convicted in connection with Shakur's murder, and the identity of the person who fired the fatal shots has not been conclusively established in a court of law.

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