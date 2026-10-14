Inside Tupac Shakur's Explosive Murder Trial — as Convicted Killer Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis Gets Sentenced to 40 Years Behind Bars

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for his role in the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 63-year-old ex-gang leader was sentenced in a Las Vegas courtroom on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, after being convicted in August of first-degree murder charges.

The case stumped investigators for nearly 30 years until Davis' 2023 arrest. Prosecutors used his own interviews, public statements, and 2019 memoir to build their case, while his defense said he had exaggerated his involvement for money and attention.