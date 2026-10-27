Trump Accused of Being 'Desperate' as Prez Vows to Pay $1Million for Voter Fraud Tips Ahead of Midterms
Oct. 27 2026, Published 7:36 p.m. ET
Donald Trump announced a $1million reward for anyone who reports voter fraud in past elections or the upcoming November midterms, provided the tip leads to an arrest and conviction, RadarOnline can report.
However, the president's critics are not buying it, claiming it's his latest "desperate" move to save the election for the GOP.
Trump Torched for $1Million Offer
In a Truth Social post on Monday, October 26, Trump wrote that anyone reporting voter fraud "will be paid $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the Fraud."
Before boarding Air Force One for a Mississippi campaign rally, he repeated the offer to reporters, "I'm also going to be issuing a $1million bonus or reward, or whatever you want to call it, for anybody that reports voter fraud, leading to the arrest and conviction of somebody."
Trump did not say how the rewards would be funded. Critics were quick to take it to X to respond, as one person suggested, "Trump is desperate to announce giving money away right now... an election is days away."
Another user noted, "A politician who resorts to money because he lacks personal appeal..." and a commentator asked, "Is Trump really panicking that much?"
"Bribe..." a person claimed.
California Charges and Pushback
On October 19, the Justice Department charged 28 green card holders in California with alleged voter fraud.
Acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter said, "Every illegal vote cancels out the vote of a lawful American citizen," and claimed most of the defendants cast illegal ballots.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the investigation "sad" and said it should "scare the h-ll out of every American."
California Attorney General Rob Bonta accused the administration of "politicizing and weaponizing the law." Democratic state attorneys general have expanded coordination efforts to counter potential federal interference in the midterms.
Earlier Claims and Revisions
In July, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin claimed four states had a combined 250,000 noncitizens on their voter rolls.
In August, DHS acknowledged the figure was inflated.
New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill separately disclosed that a software error had resulted in thousands of noncitizens being registered.
Republican Criticism and a 2020 Parallel
Some Republican election officials have also objected.
Matt Crane, head of the Colorado County Clerks Association, told 60 Minutes he was troubled by Trump spreading "disinformation and lies" about election security, adding, "This is not a partisan issue."
In 2020, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offered a $25,000 reward for election fraud tips.
The first payout went to Eric Frank, a Democratic poll worker in Pennsylvania whose tip led to the conviction of a 72-year-old Republican who voted twice.