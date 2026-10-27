Trump Accused of Being 'Desperate' as Prez Vows to Pay $1Million for Voter Fraud Tips Ahead of Midterms

In a Truth Social post on Monday, October 26, Trump wrote that anyone reporting voter fraud "will be paid $1,000,000 upon the arrest and conviction of those that created the Fraud."

Before boarding Air Force One for a Mississippi campaign rally, he repeated the offer to reporters, "I'm also going to be issuing a $1million bonus or reward, or whatever you want to call it, for anybody that reports voter fraud, leading to the arrest and conviction of somebody."

Trump did not say how the rewards would be funded. Critics were quick to take it to X to respond, as one person suggested, "Trump is desperate to announce giving money away right now... an election is days away."

Another user noted, "A politician who resorts to money because he lacks personal appeal..." and a commentator asked, "Is Trump really panicking that much?"

"Bribe..." a person claimed.