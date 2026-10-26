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Home > Politics > Bill O’Reilly

'This Isn't Hard!' Bill O'Reilly Slams Trump's DHS Boss After Department Detains and Injures US Citizen

Split image of Markwayne Mullin and Bill O'Reilly
Source: MEGA

Bill O'Reilly criticized Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

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Bill O'Reilly has criticized Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin for the department's initial silence after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained a Long Beach man who was left with a broken arm, saying basic facts about the encounter should have been released promptly, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On his No Spin News podcast, O'Reilly said the Department of Homeland Security had not explained the October 17 confrontation involving 40-year-old Ricardo Gonzalez.

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Billy O'Reilly's Criticism of Markwayne Mullin and DHS

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Source: MEGA

O'Reilly is not happy with the response from DHS.

"Unfortunately, the Department of Homeland Security doesn't say anything. And this is what's wrong with Markwayne Mullin," O'Reilly said. "See, I think [Border czar Tom] Homan, who is the face of ICE, is a good man, and an effective man. Mullin, no."

He continued: "This should have been out. Is he a U.S. Citizen or not? What did he do to be confronted by ICE agents? You don't just sit on it, Markwayne. This hurts your organization, the federal government, the Trump administration, and every American's confidence. Boy, I mean, come on, this isn't hard. What do you have?"

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The Long Beach Confrontation

Picture of Markwayne Mullin
Source: MEGA

Mullin and DHS offered little initial details following the incident involving Ricardo Gonzalez.

The encounter occurred on the afternoon of October 17 in North Long Beach during what DHS described as a targeted enforcement operation aimed at an "at-large criminal illegal alien."

Gonzalez, a former Long Beach city employee and father who was riding an e-bike, became involved. Family members and local officials said agents in an unmarked vehicle struck him, used a Taser on him twice, pinned him face-down, and handcuffed him.

Video circulated online showed Gonzalez on the ground yelling that his arm was broken and that he was a U.S. citizen.

Long Beach police, who were not part of the immigration operation, arrived after being called for backup, removed his handcuffs at a nearby fire station, and helped transport him for medical treatment. Mayor Rex Richardson said Gonzalez suffered a broken arm and other injuries.

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Conflicting Accounts and DHS Response

Picture of Markwayne Mullin
Source: MEGA

DHS branded Gonzalez an 'anti-ICE agitator.'

Gonzalez's family, Richardson, and Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., identified him as a U.S. citizen. His daughter said he was born in Hanford, California, and had worked for the city for about eight years.

DHS and ICE stated that agents did not hit a person on a bicycle. Instead, a spokesperson said Gonzalez was arrested after he "smashed the mirror of a government vehicle," described him as a "rioter," and said officers used "the minimum amount of force" after "anti-ICE agitators attempted to impede operations, threaten officers, and damage government vehicles."

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Local and Congressional Response

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Source: MEGA

Rep. Robert Garcia, along with others, is seeking a probe into Gonzalez's treatment.

Richardson filed a complaint with the DHS Office of Inspector General calling for an independent investigation and for the agents involved to be removed from field duties pending review.

He and other officials questioned the use of force, the lack of immediate medical aid, and whether Gonzalez was profiled.

California Sens. Adam Schiff and Alex Padilla, along with Garcia and Rep. Nanette Barragan, later sent a letter to the DHS inspector general seeking a probe into the agents' actions and Gonzalez's treatment.

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