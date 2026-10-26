'This Isn't Hard!' Bill O'Reilly Slams Trump's DHS Boss After Department Detains and Injures US Citizen

On his No Spin News podcast, O'Reilly said the Department of Homeland Security had not explained the October 17 confrontation involving 40-year-old Ricardo Gonzalez.

Bill O'Reilly has criticized Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin for the department's initial silence after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained a Long Beach man who was left with a broken arm, saying basic facts about the encounter should have been released promptly, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

O'Reilly is not happy with the response from DHS.

He continued: "This should have been out. Is he a U.S. Citizen or not? What did he do to be confronted by ICE agents? You don't just sit on it, Markwayne. This hurts your organization, the federal government, the Trump administration, and every American's confidence. Boy, I mean, come on, this isn't hard. What do you have?"

"Unfortunately, the Department of Homeland Security doesn't say anything. And this is what's wrong with Markwayne Mullin," O'Reilly said. "See, I think [Border czar Tom] Homan, who is the face of ICE, is a good man, and an effective man. Mullin, no."

The encounter occurred on the afternoon of October 17 in North Long Beach during what DHS described as a targeted enforcement operation aimed at an "at-large criminal illegal alien."

Gonzalez, a former Long Beach city employee and father who was riding an e-bike, became involved. Family members and local officials said agents in an unmarked vehicle struck him, used a Taser on him twice, pinned him face-down, and handcuffed him.

Video circulated online showed Gonzalez on the ground yelling that his arm was broken and that he was a U.S. citizen.

Long Beach police, who were not part of the immigration operation, arrived after being called for backup, removed his handcuffs at a nearby fire station, and helped transport him for medical treatment. Mayor Rex Richardson said Gonzalez suffered a broken arm and other injuries.