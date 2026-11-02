EXCLUSIVE: Kash Patel and Todd Blanche Hit With Federal Lawsuit Over FBI Veteran’s Alleged Forced Resignation

FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Todd Blanche have been named in a bombshell federal lawsuit brought by a longtime FBI veteran who claims he was forced out of the bureau following a bitter political dispute over a failed prosecution, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to court documents obtained by Radar, former Chicago FBI Field Office chief Douglas DePodesta filed the lawsuit on November 2 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, accusing federal officials of participating in events that allegedly destroyed his career and damaged his reputation.

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FBI Veteran Claims Political Pressure Forced Him Out

Source: MEGA FBI Director Kash Patel is named in a federal lawsuit alleging political pressure forced a longtime FBI official to resign after 24 years of service.

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DePodesta, who served more than 24 years as an FBI special agent, alleges his resignation in 2026 followed a campaign by U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros to blame him for the collapse of the controversial "Broadview Six" prosecution. The criminal case stemmed from protests surrounding the Department of Homeland Security's immigration enforcement operation known as "Midway Blitz," which began in September 2025. According to the complaint, President Donald Trump and other Washington officials called for protesters to be arrested, prompting federal prosecutors to pursue criminal charges. However, DePodesta alleges the high-profile prosecution unraveled because of misconduct by federal prosecutors, including Boutros, during grand jury and related court proceedings. The lawsuit claims the charges were ultimately dismissed because of those alleged improprieties.

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Prosecutor Accused of Blaming FBI Chief

Source: CBSChicago/youtube U.S. Attorney Andrew Boutros is accused of falsely blaming DePodesta for the collapse of the Broadview Six prosecution.

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DePodesta alleges the dismissal triggered widespread negative publicity for the U.S. Attorney's Office and Boutros personally. The complaint further claims both Illinois U.S. senators called for Boutros to resign following the controversy. Rather than accept responsibility, DePodesta alleges Boutros began blaming him for the prosecution's collapse. The lawsuit states Boutros repeatedly complained to senior Justice Department officials in Washington, allegedly making statements he knew were false and intended to harm DePodesta professionally. DePodesta maintains he had no involvement in the grand jury or court proceedings that allegedly contributed to the case's dismissal.

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Political Pressure

Source: MEGA ; CBSChicago/youtube Patel, Blanche and Boutros are named in the federal lawsuit over DePodesta's alleged forced resignation.

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The complaint alleges Boutros' efforts eventually reached FBI leadership, placing DePodesta's career in jeopardy. According to the lawsuit, DePodesta's superiors informed him that the political pressure created by Boutros had become impossible to resist. He claims he was subsequently ordered to resign from the FBI despite more than two decades of federal service. "Faced with no realistic alternative, DePodesta was forced to resign from the FBI," the complaint alleges. Patel and Blanche are named as defendants in their official capacities, alongside the FBI, Department of Justice and Boutros, who is also sued personally. The portions of the complaint reviewed do not establish that Patel or Blanche personally ordered DePodesta's departure.

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Former FBI Official Seeks Accountability

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Source: MEGA Attorney General Todd Blanche is named in a federal lawsuit filed by a former FBI chief who alleges he was forced to resign amid political pressure.