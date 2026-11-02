Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Plane Crash

Learjet Co-Pilot Nathalia Filgueiras, 20, Sent Chilling Final Message to Boyfriend — as Text Could Hold Clue to Cause of Deadly Plane Crash

Split image of Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras and boyfriend Justin
Source: @ITSNATFILG/THREADS

20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras texted her boyfriend just minutes before the tragic crash that claimed nine lives.

Nov. 2 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The young co-pilot on the private jet that nosedived into a Florida roadway this weekend texted her boyfriend just minutes before the devastating crash, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The co-pilot has been identified as Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, a 20-year-old described by family members as "responsible" and "hardworking."

Article continues below advertisement

Young Co-Pilot Texted Boyfriend About Turbulence

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras was the co-pilot on the private jet that crashed on November 1.
Source: @ITSNATFILG/THREADS

Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras was the co-pilot on the private jet that crashed on November 1.

Her stepfather, Thiago Corteleti, shared new details of her final moments during a recent interview.

“She texted her boyfriend, I think, at 12:40 p.m., and the accident was at 12:50 p.m.,” Corteleti explained. “She just said, ‘I’ve got turbulence, I’ve got ice.'”

Filgueras shared several photos of herself and her boyfriend, a fellow pilot named Justin, on social media ahead of her unexpected passing.

Many of the photos show the young couple flying together.

Article continues below advertisement

Co-pilot Earned Pilot's License at 17

According to Filgueiras' sister, she knew she wanted to be a pilot when she was 12.
Source: @ITSNATFILG/THREADS

According to Filgueiras' sister, she knew she wanted to be a pilot when she was 12.

Despite being just 20 years old, Filgueiras had an impressive 1,300 hours of flying experience under her belt. She got her private pilot’s license at just 17, before she even graduated high school.

Her sister Giulia describes her as an "amazing girl" who knew she wanted to be a pilot from the age of 12.

In heartbreaking audio released after the crash, Filgueiras can be heard telling air traffic control the plane was plummeting toward the ground.

Article continues below advertisement

Victims of Private Jet Wreck Identified

It remains unclear what caused the deadly plane crash that claimed the lives of nine people.
Source: @HELENSHARPCERAMICS/INSTAGRAM

It remains unclear what caused the deadly plane crash that claimed the lives of nine people.

The plane's captain has been identified as 55-year-old Jeff Gregory.

As for the passengers, they've been identified as Texas tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson and his wife, sculptural ceramic artist Helen Sharp. Their two toddlers, the children's nanny, and two friends of the couple were also among those killed.

“It’s quite a blow,” Helen's father, Dudley Sharp, said of the tragedy. “We had a daughter, her husband and two grandchildren on the plane.”

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Ellen DeGeneres and Matt Wright

Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Down in Tears in Heartbreaking Video as She Reveals Show Producer Died in 'Unfathomable Tragedy' at Age 52

Donald Trump said he might issue blanket pardons to his pals, just like he did after the Jan. 6 riots.

'I'd Do It, I Did It for J6': Trump Says He Will Pardon His Staff If Democrats Come After Them

NTSB Will Not Speculate About Private Jet Crash

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Filgueiras already had 1,300 hours of flying experience at 20.
Source: @ITSNATFILG/THREADS

Filgueiras already had 1,300 hours of flying experience at 20.

For now, the cause of the crash remains unclear. At a briefing on Monday, November 2, National Transportation Safety Board member Tom Chapman confirmed that the agency will not be speculating.

“We do have some evidence that there was some breakup of the aircraft before impact. We’re still seeking to determine that,” he shared. “We may find some parts of the aircraft some distance from the crash site.”

"These are the first steps in a lengthy investigatory process," he added. "Our mission is to understand not just what happened, but why it happened, and to recommend changes to prevent it from happening again."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.