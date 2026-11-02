Learjet Co-Pilot Nathalia Filgueiras, 20, Sent Chilling Final Message to Boyfriend — as Text Could Hold Clue to Cause of Deadly Plane Crash
Nov. 2 2026, Published 6:10 p.m. ET
The young co-pilot on the private jet that nosedived into a Florida roadway this weekend texted her boyfriend just minutes before the devastating crash, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The co-pilot has been identified as Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, a 20-year-old described by family members as "responsible" and "hardworking."
Young Co-Pilot Texted Boyfriend About Turbulence
Her stepfather, Thiago Corteleti, shared new details of her final moments during a recent interview.
“She texted her boyfriend, I think, at 12:40 p.m., and the accident was at 12:50 p.m.,” Corteleti explained. “She just said, ‘I’ve got turbulence, I’ve got ice.'”
Filgueras shared several photos of herself and her boyfriend, a fellow pilot named Justin, on social media ahead of her unexpected passing.
Many of the photos show the young couple flying together.
Co-pilot Earned Pilot's License at 17
Despite being just 20 years old, Filgueiras had an impressive 1,300 hours of flying experience under her belt. She got her private pilot’s license at just 17, before she even graduated high school.
Her sister Giulia describes her as an "amazing girl" who knew she wanted to be a pilot from the age of 12.
In heartbreaking audio released after the crash, Filgueiras can be heard telling air traffic control the plane was plummeting toward the ground.
Victims of Private Jet Wreck Identified
The plane's captain has been identified as 55-year-old Jeff Gregory.
As for the passengers, they've been identified as Texas tech entrepreneur Adam Robinson and his wife, sculptural ceramic artist Helen Sharp. Their two toddlers, the children's nanny, and two friends of the couple were also among those killed.
“It’s quite a blow,” Helen's father, Dudley Sharp, said of the tragedy. “We had a daughter, her husband and two grandchildren on the plane.”
NTSB Will Not Speculate About Private Jet Crash
For now, the cause of the crash remains unclear. At a briefing on Monday, November 2, National Transportation Safety Board member Tom Chapman confirmed that the agency will not be speculating.
“We do have some evidence that there was some breakup of the aircraft before impact. We’re still seeking to determine that,” he shared. “We may find some parts of the aircraft some distance from the crash site.”
"These are the first steps in a lengthy investigatory process," he added. "Our mission is to understand not just what happened, but why it happened, and to recommend changes to prevent it from happening again."