Learjet Co-Pilot Nathalia Filgueiras, 20, Sent Chilling Final Message to Boyfriend — as Text Could Hold Clue to Cause of Deadly Plane Crash

Her stepfather, Thiago Corteleti, shared new details of her final moments during a recent interview.

“She texted her boyfriend, I think, at 12:40 p.m., and the accident was at 12:50 p.m.,” Corteleti explained. “She just said, ‘I’ve got turbulence, I’ve got ice.'”

Filgueras shared several photos of herself and her boyfriend, a fellow pilot named Justin, on social media ahead of her unexpected passing.

Many of the photos show the young couple flying together.