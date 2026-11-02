Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Down in Tears in Heartbreaking Video as She Reveals Show Producer Died in 'Unfathomable Tragedy' at Age 52

"We're going to miss him. He is and always will be the glue to our entire family at the Ellen show," DeGeneres said of Wright, who served as executive producer from 2006 until the daytime chat fest came to an end in 2022 following explosive allegations of a toxic workplace behind the scenes.

"And to Justin, his husband, and his family....I'm so sorry. Cause we lost a good guy. And he and tWitch were so close. So now he and tWitch are together, dancing and laughing," the comic added, referring to Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the show's longtime DJ who died by suicide in December 2022.

At that point, DeGeneres became too overcome with emotion to continue and turned off the camera.

A touching montage of Wright's most memorable Ellen appearances followed, showcasing his razor-sharp comedic timing and hilarious on-screen antics that made him a fan favorite.