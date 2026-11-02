Trump Suffers Major Legal Blow as Judge Tosses Case Against Two FBI Agents Accused of Hunter Biden Laptop 'Cover-Up'

Judge Faruqui dismissed the cases against Nikki Floris, 46, and Bradley Benavides, 56, after an hourlong ruling from the bench.

He said the investigation was rushed, conducted at the behest of Trump and FBI Director Kash Patel, and marred by “critical mistakes.”

Faruqui stated, “I am deeply troubled by what has happened here in this case. What has transpired here cannot be described as anything other than weaponization.”

Prosecutors allegedly failed to establish that the former officials intentionally made false statements during their 2023 congressional testimony, that the statements affected the investigation, or that either official had a motive to deceive lawmakers.

“Without motive, without direct evidence, I have nothing,” Faruqui said regarding probable cause.

He described the government’s case as a “slapdash” effort and questioned why charges were brought in 2026 over testimony given three years earlier, just 10 days before the November 3 midterms.

“I will not bury my head in the sand and pretend that I cannot read a calendar,” he said.