EXCLUSIVE: Martha Stewart 'Feels Battered' After Homeless Halloween Costume Backlash

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 84-year-old businesswoman, whose fortune is estimated at around $400million, came under fire after sharing a photograph of herself wearing torn clothes, dirt smeared across her face and a sign around her neck reading: "I am hungry. Help me!!"

Martha Stewart is said to be feeling "unfairly targeted" and battered" after facing an uncomfortable backlash over her Halloween costume depicting a homeless person – with the lifestyle mogul admitting she is "distressed" that her attempt to draw attention to homelessness has offended people.

She has made clear that she had not intended to mock people experiencing homelessness, insisting her costume was designed to highlight what she described as one of America's most serious social challenges.

The backlash against a multi-millionaire dressing as a homeless person prompted Stewart to delete the image and issue an explanation.

The Instagram post was reportedly captioned: "My QVC candles are perfect for Halloween!!!"

She quickly deleted the photo and issued an explanation.

Stewart said: "I've spent decades teaching others how to celebrate Halloween – sharing fun, festive recipes, providing unique craft ideas and giving tips on entertaining and hosting to make the most of one of my favorite holidays of the year.

"I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention.

"Homelessness continues to remain one of America's greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic.

"I am committed to continuing to make a difference."

But the initial explanation did not put the controversy to rest.

Stewart subsequently acknowledged her response had not gone far enough, returning to Instagram with a more direct apology.

She added: "It's hard to admit when you've really screwed up. My earlier statement didn't go far enough.

"I know many people are suffering economically. Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I am very sorry. Martha."