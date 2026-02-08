From Locked Up to Hollywood! Martha Stewart Details Solitary Confinement 'With No Food or Water for a Day'... Before Rebuilding Billion-Dollar Empire Again

Martha Stewart didn't set out to be the arbiter of American taste. After graduating from Barnard College in 1963, she began working as a stockbroker on Wall Street, RadarOnline.com can reveal. But after giving birth, the new mom left New York City to raise her daughter, Alexis, with her then-husband, Andrew Stewart, in Westport, Connecticut.

"I was living two very distinctly different lives," she explained. "And the life of the homemaker was more interesting to me than the life on Wall Street."

Martha, now 84, started an at-home catering company, which quickly grew into a multimillion-dollar business and led to the publishing of her first book, Entertaining, in 1982.

"That really changed my life," she said. "I found my voice – and I think I'd found my career."