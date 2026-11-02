'I'd Do It, I Did It for J6': Trump Says He Will Pardon His Staff If Democrats Come After Them
Nov. 2 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has promised to go on a pardon parade if Democrats win big after the midterm elections and make plans to target him and his associates with federal charges, RadarOnline.com can report.
The president pointed out that he already granted sweeping clemency to approximately 1,500 individuals charged or convicted in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, and is prepared to issue mass pardons once more.
Donald Trump Prepared to Pardon His Pals
Trump said he is prepared to issue preemptive pardons to protect his staff and allies if the Democrats take Congress.
"I would if I needed to. Sure," Trump, 80, told the New York Post‘s Miranda Devine on the Monday, Nov. 2 episode of her Pod Force One podcast.
When asked if that would apply to everyone who works or has worked for him, the president gushed, "I'd do it," before proudly boasting, "I did it for J6."
Donald Trump's January 6 Pardon Spree
On January 20, 2025, during the first day of his second term, Trump granted blanket clemency to all people convicted of or awaiting trial or sentencing for offenses related to the January 6 United States Capitol attack. Most of them received full pardons, while the sentences of 14 members of the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys were commuted.
More than 600 rioters had been convicted of or pleaded guilty to assault on or obstruction of law enforcement officers and 170 of using a deadly weapon.
Democrats Prepare to Take on Donald Trump
The president's declaration comes as Democrats debate potential investigations that could take place if their party was to regain control of Congress after the midterm elections.
Last month, Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said the party could use subpoena power to investigate the president’s family if it takes over control of Congress.
He further told CNN the investigations could look at what he described as "pay-to-play pardons" and alleged fraud.
Donald Trump Says Joe Biden Paved the Way for Pardons
Among those Trump vowed to protect was former DOGE head Elon Musk. When Devine told Trump, "(Members of the Democratic party) want to arrest Elon Musk, they want to seize his factories, nationalize SpaceX..." the president replied, "It's talk, but if it is talk, we’ll have to protect him."
Trump then justified his suggestion that he could pardon whomever he wants by bringing up Joe Biden.
"That’s what Biden did, he gave everybody a pardon," Trump insisted, pointing out that Biden used his final hours in the Oval Office to pardon controversial allies like Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, the members and staff on the House Jan. 6 committee and even a handful of his own relatives — including his troubled son Hunter.
Trump said after Biden's blanket pardons, he wouldn't hesitate to pardon everyone who worked for him as well.
"I would if needed to," the president said flatly. "I would not even think about it. I'd do it."