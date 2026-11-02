'I'd Do It, I Did It for J6': Trump Says He Will Pardon His Staff If Democrats Come After Them

Among those Trump vowed to protect was former DOGE head Elon Musk. When Devine told Trump, "(Members of the Democratic party) want to arrest Elon Musk, they want to seize his factories, nationalize SpaceX..." the president replied, "It's talk, but if it is talk, we’ll have to protect him."

Trump then justified his suggestion that he could pardon whomever he wants by bringing up Joe Biden.

"That’s what Biden did, he gave everybody a pardon," Trump insisted, pointing out that Biden used his final hours in the Oval Office to pardon controversial allies like Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, the members and staff on the House Jan. 6 committee and even a handful of his own relatives — including his troubled son Hunter.

Trump said after Biden's blanket pardons, he wouldn't hesitate to pardon everyone who worked for him as well.

"I would if needed to," the president said flatly. "I would not even think about it. I'd do it."