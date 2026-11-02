Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Fresh Financial Fears

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes are making more staffing cuts, according to a source.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 2 2026, Updated 4:14 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's alleged financial woes are reportedly going from bad to worse, with the Sussexes said to be slashing staff, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Even though the couple made the sudden move back to the UK in August, uprooting themselves from their posh life in Montecito, California, the duo is said to still be living the high life in a "totally unsustainable" way, according to a source.

Article continues below advertisement

Archewell Productions Suffers Staff Cuts

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: NETFLIX

The Sussexes have reportedly made staff cuts at Archewell Productions after their Netflix deal collapsed.

"They cut staff over the last 12 to 18 months," a source dished about Harry, 42, and 45-year-old Markle's Archewell Productions, as their exclusive and lucrative Netflix deal shifted in August 2025 to a simple first-look arrangement.

They have no other active projects at the moment, other than a suspected documentary about Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

Most of those reportedly given the ax were production staffers who worked on Markle's Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, which was canceled in January after two seasons of low viewership numbers

"The last thing they wanted was to cut back on staff, but they had zero options," an insider spilled.

The cuts already hit the Sussexes' charitable operation in December 2025, when Archewell Philanthropies canned three of its five employees in a downsizing that a spokesperson admitted was "inevitable."

Article continues below advertisement

Sussexes Warned to Rein in Spending After Harry's Legal Loss

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is facing massive legal bills amid the Sussexes money woes.

The Sussexes are reportedly being urged to rein in their lavish lifestyle following Harry's crushing legal defeat in July against Associated Newspapers.

The loss left the duke and his celebrity co-claimants, including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley, staring down a potential $45 million legal bill, although insurance could soften the financial blow.

Article continues below advertisement

Money Woes Suspected as Reason Behind Sussexes Move to U.K.

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry and Markle still haven't explained the reason behind their sudden move back to the U.K.

The couple has remained tight-lipped about why they suddenly packed up their California lives and whisked their children Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, back to England – but a source believes the motivation may have been financial.

"They are running out of money because why would they move back to the U.K. to be near family that they hate so much? Or at least Meghan does," a palace source shared.

The insider suspected the cash-strapped Sussexes may be plotting to swallow their pride and mend fences with the royal relatives they've spent years publicly trashing, especially Harry's father, King Charles III.

"Charles has such a soft spot for Harry that he would really do whatever he could for him, including giving him another handout," the spy revealed.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photos of Prince Harry and King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Fears He Will Be Left Out of Royal Inheritance Amid King Charles Rift'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former Beverly Hills mansion has hit the market and is up for sale.

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Former Beverly Hills Mansion Goes on Sale

'Their Lifestyles Are Totally Unsustainable'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: NETFLIX

Netflix canceled 'With Love Meghan' then cut financial ties with Markle's As Ever brand.

While Harry and Markle are reportedly crashing at billionaire Ian Wace's Northamptonshire estate while in England, they've yet to unload their pricey Montecito mansion. Instead, the couple is said to be hanging on to the California property despite reportedly carrying multiple mortgages on the lavish home and paying a massive amount in upkeep while they live abroad.

"Meghan and Harry are in dire straits right now, financially speaking. Their lifestyles are totally unsustainable, and the spending sprees have gotten totally out of proportion to their actual income," one source claimed about their money woes.

The Sussexes' once-booming business empire has dwindled to one major remaining venture: Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever. But the operation has been left to fend for itself financially after Netflix pulled the plug on its funding in March, severing its ties with the company.

“Everyone knows there’s barely anything coming in financially. The Hollywood deals have collapsed, and now they’re burning through their savings at lightning speed," the spy revealed.

The insider said As Ever's income is "nothing near enough," due to the "absolute fortune" the former Deal or No Deal briefcase girl spends on designer clothing and the couple’s allegedly “eye-watering” day-to-day expenses.

The insider noted that the warnings to cut back on their luxury lifestyle and live more frugally "have fallen on deaf ears."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.