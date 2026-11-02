EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Fresh Financial Fears

"They cut staff over the last 12 to 18 months," a source dished about Harry, 42, and 45-year-old Markle's Archewell Productions, as their exclusive and lucrative Netflix deal shifted in August 2025 to a simple first-look arrangement.

They have no other active projects at the moment, other than a suspected documentary about Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

Most of those reportedly given the ax were production staffers who worked on Markle's Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, which was canceled in January after two seasons of low viewership numbers

"The last thing they wanted was to cut back on staff, but they had zero options," an insider spilled.

The cuts already hit the Sussexes' charitable operation in December 2025, when Archewell Philanthropies canned three of its five employees in a downsizing that a spokesperson admitted was "inevitable."