EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Fresh Financial Fears
Nov. 2 2026, Updated 4:14 p.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's alleged financial woes are reportedly going from bad to worse, with the Sussexes said to be slashing staff, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Even though the couple made the sudden move back to the UK in August, uprooting themselves from their posh life in Montecito, California, the duo is said to still be living the high life in a "totally unsustainable" way, according to a source.
Archewell Productions Suffers Staff Cuts
"They cut staff over the last 12 to 18 months," a source dished about Harry, 42, and 45-year-old Markle's Archewell Productions, as their exclusive and lucrative Netflix deal shifted in August 2025 to a simple first-look arrangement.
They have no other active projects at the moment, other than a suspected documentary about Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.
Most of those reportedly given the ax were production staffers who worked on Markle's Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, which was canceled in January after two seasons of low viewership numbers
"The last thing they wanted was to cut back on staff, but they had zero options," an insider spilled.
The cuts already hit the Sussexes' charitable operation in December 2025, when Archewell Philanthropies canned three of its five employees in a downsizing that a spokesperson admitted was "inevitable."
Sussexes Warned to Rein in Spending After Harry's Legal Loss
The Sussexes are reportedly being urged to rein in their lavish lifestyle following Harry's crushing legal defeat in July against Associated Newspapers.
The loss left the duke and his celebrity co-claimants, including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley, staring down a potential $45 million legal bill, although insurance could soften the financial blow.
Money Woes Suspected as Reason Behind Sussexes Move to U.K.
The couple has remained tight-lipped about why they suddenly packed up their California lives and whisked their children Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, back to England – but a source believes the motivation may have been financial.
"They are running out of money because why would they move back to the U.K. to be near family that they hate so much? Or at least Meghan does," a palace source shared.
The insider suspected the cash-strapped Sussexes may be plotting to swallow their pride and mend fences with the royal relatives they've spent years publicly trashing, especially Harry's father, King Charles III.
"Charles has such a soft spot for Harry that he would really do whatever he could for him, including giving him another handout," the spy revealed.
'Their Lifestyles Are Totally Unsustainable'
While Harry and Markle are reportedly crashing at billionaire Ian Wace's Northamptonshire estate while in England, they've yet to unload their pricey Montecito mansion. Instead, the couple is said to be hanging on to the California property despite reportedly carrying multiple mortgages on the lavish home and paying a massive amount in upkeep while they live abroad.
"Meghan and Harry are in dire straits right now, financially speaking. Their lifestyles are totally unsustainable, and the spending sprees have gotten totally out of proportion to their actual income," one source claimed about their money woes.
The Sussexes' once-booming business empire has dwindled to one major remaining venture: Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever. But the operation has been left to fend for itself financially after Netflix pulled the plug on its funding in March, severing its ties with the company.
“Everyone knows there’s barely anything coming in financially. The Hollywood deals have collapsed, and now they’re burning through their savings at lightning speed," the spy revealed.
The insider said As Ever's income is "nothing near enough," due to the "absolute fortune" the former Deal or No Deal briefcase girl spends on designer clothing and the couple’s allegedly “eye-watering” day-to-day expenses.
The insider noted that the warnings to cut back on their luxury lifestyle and live more frugally "have fallen on deaf ears."