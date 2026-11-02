EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney's Bond Girl Role Bid 'Moves Up a Gear'
Nov. 2 2026, Published 4:13 p.m. ET
Sydney Sweeney's prospects of joining the James Bond franchise have received a major boost after former 007 star Trina Parks backed the actress for a leading role opposite the next incarnation of the British spy.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Parks, who made history as the franchise's first Black Bond girl when she played assassin Thumper opposite Sir Sean Connery in 1971's Diamonds Are Forever, has described Sweeney as an ideal choice for the role.
Trina Parks Endorses Sydney Sweeney As Potential Bond Girl
Her endorsement comes as speculation builds over the casting of the next James Bond, following Daniel Craig's departure after No Time To Die in 2021.
Parks said: "Sydney would do a wonderful job. She has done quite a range of acting things and basically has got ownership of her sexual identity.
"Not only is she a talented actress, but has this Hollywood classic kind of style and poise, which really works for her projects and brand.
"I feel for modern cinema and film-making and the future of Bond, audiences want to see a woman opposite Bond who is independent and has ownership of her sexuality. Sydney has those qualities."
Hollywood Sources Highlight Sweeney Screen Presence And Bidding
The comments add to the growing public conversation about who could join the franchise as it enters a new era under Amazon MGM Studios.
A Hollywood source exclusively told Radar: "There is a feeling that Sydney has exactly the kind of screen presence the Bond franchise needs. She has the glamour, the confidence and the acting ability to make the role her own.
"Her name is being discussed because she would bring something fresh to the franchise. The appeal is that she could be a modern Bond girl without losing the classic glamour audiences associate with the films.
"There is a quiet conversation happening among people who would love to see her considered. Trina's comments will only add to the feeling that Sydney would be a very strong choice, and Sydney is actively bidding for the role behind the scenes. These comments definitely move that up a gear for her.
"People are increasingly looking at what the next Bond era should represent, and Sydney fits into that conversation. She has the profile to attract a new audience while still appealing to established fans."
"Nothing is decided, but there is certainly enthusiasm for the idea. The hope among those backing her is that the producers take a serious look at what she could bring to the franchise."
Franchise Legacy Of Ethnic Diversity And Representation
Parks has previously praised the Bond films for giving prominent roles to Black actors and women of colour.
She has said: "The Bond franchise has gone out of the box with black actors and women of colour more than any other.
"In Hollywood, production executives were looking at women who were sexually attractive to their societal circles. But Bond has been ahead of the times to present a black actress in a major role.
"It's commonplace to see ethnicity in all the Bonds – and of course Naomie Harris is Miss Moneypenny and Jeffrey Wright is Felix Leiter."
Shortlist Narrowed In Search For Daniel Craig Successor
Meanwhile, attention has turned to the search for Craig's successor.
Insiders have told us the shortlist has narrowed to three contenders – Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden, Jacob Elordi and another unnamed third performer.
Launched with Dr. No in 1962, the Bond franchise has become one of cinema's most enduring and successful properties.
Across more than six decades, six actors have played 007 on the big screen, with the films combining high-octane action, glamorous locations, elaborate gadgets and memorable villains.
The series has generated billions of dollars worldwide, with Skyfall (2012), starring Daniel Craig, becoming its biggest hit, earning more than $1.1billion globally.