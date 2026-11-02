EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney's Bond Girl Role Bid 'Moves Up a Gear'

The comments add to the growing public conversation about who could join the franchise as it enters a new era under Amazon MGM Studios.

A Hollywood source exclusively told Radar: "There is a feeling that Sydney has exactly the kind of screen presence the Bond franchise needs. She has the glamour, the confidence and the acting ability to make the role her own.

"Her name is being discussed because she would bring something fresh to the franchise. The appeal is that she could be a modern Bond girl without losing the classic glamour audiences associate with the films.

"There is a quiet conversation happening among people who would love to see her considered. Trina's comments will only add to the feeling that Sydney would be a very strong choice, and Sydney is actively bidding for the role behind the scenes. These comments definitely move that up a gear for her.

"People are increasingly looking at what the next Bond era should represent, and Sydney fits into that conversation. She has the profile to attract a new audience while still appealing to established fans."

"Nothing is decided, but there is certainly enthusiasm for the idea. The hope among those backing her is that the producers take a serious look at what she could bring to the franchise."