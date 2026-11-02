'It's Tragic': Former Michigan Governor Claims 'Something Snapped in' Haley Stevens — Just Before She Switched Her Senate Endorsement to Republican

Rep. Haley Stevens stunned Democrats two days before Election Day when she abandoned her support for Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed and endorsed Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's closely watched Senate race.

The reversal came after Stevens had repeatedly said she would support El-Sayed following her narrow primary loss to him in August.

Stevens announced the endorsement Sunday, November 1, after appearing with Rogers at Perfecting Church in Detroit. She said El-Sayed had told her she was no longer welcome at his campaign events and that she should stay away.

"And he's right, and that's why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today," Stevens said in a video posted Sunday.