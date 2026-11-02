'It's Tragic': Former Michigan Governor Claims 'Something Snapped in' Haley Stevens — Just Before She Switched Her Senate Endorsement to Republican
Nov. 2 2026, Published 4:06 p.m. ET
Rep. Haley Stevens stunned Democrats two days before Election Day when she abandoned her support for Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed and endorsed Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's closely watched Senate race.
The reversal came after Stevens had repeatedly said she would support El-Sayed following her narrow primary loss to him in August.
Stevens announced the endorsement Sunday, November 1, after appearing with Rogers at Perfecting Church in Detroit. She said El-Sayed had told her she was no longer welcome at his campaign events and that she should stay away.
"And he's right, and that's why I am endorsing Mike Rogers for the United States Senate today," Stevens said in a video posted Sunday.
Former Governor Reveals What Happened Before the Switch
Former Michigan Gov. Jim Blanchard, a longtime friend of Stevens, said he had dinner with her and her fiance, Jason Turkish, on Friday night, just before her dramatic change of course.
Blanchard told State Affairs reporter Zach Gorchow that Stevens had been looking forward to attending a Sunday church service with El-Sayed and Rep. James Clyburn.
He said Turkish, who had already announced that he planned to vote for Rogers, was pressing Stevens over her decision to support El-Sayed after losing the primary.
According to Blanchard, Turkish told Stevens, "Everyone is disappointed in you, they did everything they could to help you, and then immediately after you lose the primary, you endorsed him."
Blanchard said Stevens appeared enthusiastic about supporting El-Sayed when they had dinner. He later learned she had instead appeared with Rogers.
Blanchard Says 'Something Snapped'
The former governor described Stevens' reversal as deeply difficult to understand.
"Something snapped in her. And it snapped in 24 hours," Blanchard told State Affairs. "This is not the Haley I know."
Blanchard also criticized what he described as Turkish's "terrible political judgment" and said Turkish was "all strung out about Abdul."
The account comes as Stevens has offered a different explanation for her decision.
She has pointed to her dispute with El-Sayed over an outside group's advertisement involving U.S. military aid to Israel and rising grocery prices, as well as her concerns about his campaign and political associations.
El-Sayed said the ad was not produced by his campaign and that he disagreed with it.
Staffers Quit as Democrats Cut Ties
The backlash was immediate. Stevens' longtime chief of staff, Justin German, announced that he and other members of her team had resigned and said they were "shocked and heartbroken" by her endorsement of Rogers.
Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel also declared that Stevens was no longer a member of the state party and would not be in the future. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called her decision a "despicable betrayal."
Stevens Had Denied the Rogers Rumors Hours Earlier
The speed of the reversal added to the shock.
Rep. Debbie Dingell said Stevens told her around midnight Saturday that reports she was preparing to endorse Rogers were "a rumor" and "not true." About five hours later, Stevens appeared beside Rogers at the Detroit church service.
The Michigan Senate race is taking place for the seat of retiring Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, making the contest important to both parties as they fight for control of the chamber.
El-Sayed, who could become the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate, is facing Rogers, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump.
Stevens has continued to describe herself as a Democrat despite backing Rogers, saying the Senate race is the exception to her broader support for Democratic candidates.