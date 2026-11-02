'It Pains Me:' Fired '60 Minutes' Star Admits It 'Hurts' to See Iconic Show's 'Ratings Slump' After Bari Weiss Takeover

"It pains me. It hurts to watch, from afar. It hurts to talk to my colleagues who are still there. It hurts to see the ratings slump that is happening right now… I still don’t know why the overhaul, and it’s hard to watch," she said.

The journalist added she didn't know what the "endgame" was for CBS and 60 Minutes – the program she still doesn't understand why she was ousted from.

"I was not given a reason. I was fired without cause. I just find it exceptionally disturbing," Vega told the students.

Since Bari Weiss became editor-in-chief at CBS, where 60 Minutes airs, the show has suffered a sharp decline in viewership and ratings.

The first season the program aired under Weiss' direction got off to a rough start this year. Its first episode received 7.9 million viewers, the show's lowest premiere audience since 2000.