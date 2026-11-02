Country Singer Jessie James Decker Sparks Internet Frenzy After Spraying Fellow Passenger's 'Smelly' Bare Foot Resting on Her Armrest During Flight

In the Instagram clip, Decker covers her nose before reaching for a spray bottle and directing it toward the foot. The person quickly pulls the foot away as Decker laughs. Text over the video reads, "Someone's foot smells so bad on the plane."

Country singer Jessie James Decker sparked an online debate after sharing a video that appeared to show her spraying a bare foot resting on the armrest beside her during a flight.

The passenger quickly pulled their foot away after Decker sprayed it.

Decker, 38, captioned the video by asking her followers, "Before you come at me... What would you have done?" The post did not identify the person whose foot appeared in the clip or reveal where the flight was headed.

The video also does not establish how long the foot had been on the armrest or what happened before Decker began recording. Those details have become part of the online discussion surrounding the unusual encounter.

The clip was posted around Halloween weekend and quickly drew attention from Decker's 4.4 million Instagram followers.