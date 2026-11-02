Country Singer Jessie James Decker Sparks Internet Frenzy After Spraying Fellow Passenger's 'Smelly' Bare Foot Resting on Her Armrest During Flight
Nov. 2 2026, Published 3:49 p.m. ET
Country singer Jessie James Decker sparked an online debate after sharing a video that appeared to show her spraying a bare foot resting on the armrest beside her during a flight.
In the Instagram clip, Decker covers her nose before reaching for a spray bottle and directing it toward the foot. The person quickly pulls the foot away as Decker laughs. Text over the video reads, "Someone's foot smells so bad on the plane."
Jessie James Decker Shares Airplane Video
Decker, 38, captioned the video by asking her followers, "Before you come at me... What would you have done?" The post did not identify the person whose foot appeared in the clip or reveal where the flight was headed.
The video also does not establish how long the foot had been on the armrest or what happened before Decker began recording. Those details have become part of the online discussion surrounding the unusual encounter.
The clip was posted around Halloween weekend and quickly drew attention from Decker's 4.4 million Instagram followers.
Social Media Users Debate Decker's Response
Many commenters defended Decker, arguing that a bare foot should not be resting on another passenger's armrest.
Some viewers suggested their own responses would have been just as direct, while others joked about alternative ways Decker could have handled the situation. One commenter even suggested the passenger should have been escorted off the plane.
But another question quickly emerged: Who did the foot belong to?
Several commenters speculated that it may have been Decker's husband, former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, rather than a stranger. The couple married in 2013 and share four children.
Was Eric Decker Behind the Mystery Foot?
The speculation remains unconfirmed. Jessie did not identify the owner of the foot in the video, and there is no indication from her post that confirms it was Eric.
Some followers directly asked whether the foot belonged to her husband, while others wondered if the clip was simply a playful moment between the couple. The video itself does not provide enough information to establish the person's identity.
The clip has also tapped into a familiar argument about personal space on airplanes, particularly when passengers extend their feet beyond their own seating area.
In Decker's case, viewers were left to decide whether spraying the foot was a justified response to an unwelcome intrusion or an over-the-top way to handle an uncomfortable situation.