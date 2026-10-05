Kash Patel, 46, Announces Engagement to Country Star Girlfriend, 27, Months Being After Slammed for Using FBI's $60m Plane to Visit Her
Oct. 5 2026, Published 7:45 a.m. ET
FBI director Kash Patel has announced his engagement to country star girlfriend Alexis Wilkins.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the bureau chief, 46, confirmed his plans to get hitched after the singer, 27, showed off her ring on Instagram alongside the caption: "Went and got the law involved."
'My Partner For Life'
The couple have been dating since before Patel took over as head of the FBI in 2025, when she attended his swearing in.
The engagement comes after Patel, who reposted Wilkins' snap on his own social media channels, faced criticism for traveling on government aircraft on trips that have no known or apparent law enforcement purpose, including using an FBI jet to fly to State College, Pennsylvania, for a pro wrestling event where Wilkins performed the national anthem.
Photos posted to social media by Wilkins afterward showed the couple smiling while she held an oversized golden championship belt.
Patel took to social media at the time to deny any wrongdoing, writing: "The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis — a true patriot and the woman I'm proud to call my partner in life — are beyond pathetic.
'She's A Country Music Sensation'
"She is a rock-solid conservative and a country music sensation who has done more for this nation than most will in ten lifetimes. I'm so blessed she's in my life."
He then added: "Attacking her isn't just wrong — it's cowardly and jeopardizes our safety.
"My love of family will always be my cornerstone, and you will never tear that down or keep me from them."
Patel's spokesperson, Ben Williamson, also defended the FBI chief, saying his trips pale in comparison to the money spent by former FBI bosses James Comey and Christopher Wray.
He also claimed Patel pays a reimbursement in advance.
Williamson: "He's allowed to take personal time on occasion to see family, friends or his longtime girlfriend. He doesn't do it often."
Defending 18-Year Age Gap
Wilkins also turned heads after being announced as a performer at Donald Trump’s Great American State Fair on the National Mall as part of America 250, as other artists pulled out of the event after finding out it was not a non-partisan celebration.
Patel, met Wilkins at a mutual friend’s house party in Nashville and started dating just a few months later, in January 2023.
In August last year, she gave a rare interview about their relationship after eyebrows were raised at the couple’s age-gap of 18 years.
She said: "There are a lot of people in this administration with age differences. There are a lot of people out there with age differences."
She added: "I feel like (within) a couple minutes talking to me, you probably couldn't picture me dating a 26-year-old.
"So it's always made a lot of sense to us and our friends and everyone around us. And there's really no need to justify things like that."
She also spoke out about being branded a "honeypot" by social media users claiming she is trying to influence Patel.
"I've blocked the word 'honeypot' from my Instagram comments, if that tells you anything," she said of the impact of the term on her.
Wilkins said she had been dating Patel before he went from aide to President Trump to FBI director, so the "honeypot" accusations would have seen her playing "a huge long-game."