Kash Patel, 46, Announces Engagement to Country Star Girlfriend, 27, Months Being After Slammed for Using FBI's $60m Plane to Visit Her

The couple have been dating since before Patel took over as head of the FBI in 2025, when she attended his swearing in.

The engagement comes after Patel, who reposted Wilkins' snap on his own social media channels, faced criticism for traveling on government aircraft on trips that have no known or apparent law enforcement purpose, including using an FBI jet to fly to State College, Pennsylvania, for a pro wrestling event where Wilkins performed the national anthem.

Photos posted to social media by Wilkins afterward showed the couple smiling while she held an oversized golden championship belt.

Patel took to social media at the time to deny any wrongdoing, writing: "The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis — a true patriot and the woman I'm proud to call my partner in life — are beyond pathetic.