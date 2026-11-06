Donald Trump Declares He's '100 Percent in Favor of Super Intelligence' — After Vowing to 'Officially' Ban the Term 'AI'
Nov. 6 2026, Published 6:35 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump declared he is "100 percent in favor of Super Intelligence" and would work with states seeking to expand the technology, RadarOnline.com had learned.
The comments renew his support for artificial intelligence shortly after promising to "officially" ban the term from government documents in favor of his preferred phrasing.
Trump Promotes Super Intelligence
In a Truth Social post, Trump encouraged state governments to embrace artificial intelligence development, which he has repeatedly championed.
"As President, I am 100 percent in favor of Super Intelligence (SI), and will work with the many States in the U.S. that want to become RICH by having them," Trump wrote. "They are GOLD, and only foolish leadership will say 'NO' to the riches they bring!"
The president's comments came amid growing scrutiny of electricity consumption, water usage and local economic effects associated with large AI data centers.
Trump Vowed to Ban the Term 'AI'
On Oct. 27, Trump criticized the media for continuing to use the term artificial intelligence, arguing that "super intelligence" more accurately described the technology and should replace the established terminology.
"When will The Wall Street Journal start calling Artificial Intelligence (AI), a very bad and inaccurate name, SI (Super Intelligence)," Trump wrote. "In short order, we will be officially BANNING the term, 'AI/Artificial Intelligence,' in all relevant documents, and everything else, due to its inaccuracy."
The declaration followed an earlier executive order directing federal agencies to adopt "Super Intelligence" and "SI" in official correspondence, public communications, websites, reports and policy documents to the extent permitted by law.
White House Defends Change
White House spokesperson Liz Huston defended the administration's approach, arguing that its preferred terminology reflected America's technological ambitions.
"The United States is the world leader in Super Intelligence, and the federal government should use a name that reflects the full promise and opportunities of this technology," Huston said.
Super Intelligence Force
Trump's latest endorsement follows his Oct. 4 announcement establishing the "Super Intelligence Force," a federal task force responsible for coordinating government efforts involving artificial intelligence and maintaining American leadership in the industry.
"The Super Intelligence Force is tasked with coordinating the effort of the Federal Government to ensure that America continues to lead the World in Super Intelligence," Trump wrote when announcing the initiative.
Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton was appointed to lead the group alongside Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson, Pentagon technology chief Emil Michael and Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor.