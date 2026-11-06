Donald Trump Declares He's '100 Percent in Favor of Super Intelligence' — After Vowing to 'Officially' Ban the Term 'AI'

On Oct. 27, Trump criticized the media for continuing to use the term artificial intelligence, arguing that "super intelligence" more accurately described the technology and should replace the established terminology.

"When will The Wall Street Journal start calling Artificial Intelligence (AI), a very bad and inaccurate name, SI (Super Intelligence)," Trump wrote. "In short order, we will be officially BANNING the term, 'AI/Artificial Intelligence,' in all relevant documents, and everything else, due to its inaccuracy."

The declaration followed an earlier executive order directing federal agencies to adopt "Super Intelligence" and "SI" in official correspondence, public communications, websites, reports and policy documents to the extent permitted by law.