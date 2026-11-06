Meghan Markle Accused of 'Writing Her Own Statement' on Father's Child Abuse Scandal — as Expert Calls It 'Worst PR Blunder Ever'

"I'm told from my sources that this was her statement. A publicist like me didn't write this. A manager, an agent, a lawyer, was not consulted," Rob Shuter told Maureen Callahan on The Nerve podcast.

Shuter noted his long Hollywood history of handling celebrity clients' PR crises, revealing he wrote Jennifer Lopez's statement when she broke up with Ben Affleck for the first time in 2004. He also penned Jessica Simpson's statement when her marriage to Nick Lachey fell apart in 2005.

"Most celebrities, most people, in these circumstances would work with their teams, their lawyers, and their people to make sure that it was the right statement," the It Started With a Whisper author explained.