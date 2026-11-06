Inside Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas' Dramatic Fall From Grace — From Hollywood Fame and Bitter Royal Family Feud to Shocking Arrest

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been arrested in Florida on a federal charge of possessing child p*rnography, marking a dramatic new chapter in his troubled relationship with the royal family.

The 82-year-old was taken into custody by federal agents on Friday, November 6, 2026. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Markle is accused of keeping child sexual abuse material in two Los Angeles-area storage units that he had rented since 2008.

Prosecutors allege that investigators recovered approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books containing suspected child sexual abuse material.

Markle faces one count of possession of child p*rnography and could receive up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.