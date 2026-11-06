Inside Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas' Dramatic Fall From Grace — From Hollywood Fame and Bitter Royal Family Feud to Shocking Arrest
Nov. 6 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been arrested in Florida on a federal charge of possessing child p*rnography, marking a dramatic new chapter in his troubled relationship with the royal family.
The 82-year-old was taken into custody by federal agents on Friday, November 6, 2026. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Markle is accused of keeping child sexual abuse material in two Los Angeles-area storage units that he had rented since 2008.
Prosecutors allege that investigators recovered approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books containing suspected child sexual abuse material.
Markle faces one count of possession of child p*rnography and could receive up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
From Pennsylvania To Hollywood Sets
Thomas Markle was born in Newport, Pennsylvania, and built a long career behind the scenes as a television lighting director.
His credits included General Hospital and Married... with Children. His work on General Hospital earned him two Daytime Emmy Awards.
His professional success also shaped his relationship with his youngest daughter. Meghan spent time visiting her father's television sets while growing up, and he helped support her education, including her studies at Northwestern University.
Markle married Doria Ragland in 1979, and the couple welcomed Meghan in 1981. They later separated and divorced in 1987.
Markle eventually retired from television and spent several years living outside the United States, including in Mexico and the Philippines
Wedding Scandal Breaks The Family
Markle's relationship with Meghan deteriorated in the weeks leading up to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.
He faced criticism after photographs emerged showing him apparently preparing for the royal ceremony, including having his suit measured. The images were later revealed to have been staged with the involvement of a photographer and a paparazzi agency.
Markle subsequently admitted his involvement and apologized to Meghan and Harry. He initially withdrew from the wedding, saying he did not want to embarrass his daughter or the royal family.
He also cited a heart attack and subsequent heart surgery as reasons he could not travel to Britain.
King Charles, then Prince Charles, ultimately walked Meghan down the aisle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.
The father-daughter relationship remained fractured. Markle has never met Meghan and Harry's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Meghan later explained that keeping her distance from her father was intended to protect her children.
Philippines Investigation Begins
The investigation gained momentum in October 2026 after Thomas Markle Jr. brought allegations about his father to authorities in the Philippines.
Markle Jr. reportedly discovered suspected child sexual abuse material among belongings at his father's former residence in Cebu. He provided information to investigators, prompting Philippine authorities to examine the material.
On October 23, Philippine Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Ty confirmed that the country's anti-trafficking and online child exploitation task force in Cebu was investigating the allegations.
Meghan subsequently spoke about the allegations, describing herself as deeply distressed and expressing concern for any children who might have been harmed.
She also revealed that a letter containing troubling allegations about her father had been sent to London's Metropolitan Police in 2018.
Meghan said she had been assured the claims were being investigated and explained that her decision to keep her father away from her children was made to protect them.
Markle previously rejected the allegations, describing them as "sick lies," according to Reuters.
FBI Arrest In Florida
The FBI's investigation eventually led agents to two storage units in the Los Angeles area that Markle had rented since 2008.
According to the Justice Department, agents searched both properties under court-authorized warrants and seized approximately 78 items. The federal complaint alleges that some photographs depicted Markle with prepubescent girls. Investigators are continuing to examine the evidence.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli confirmed the allegations against Markle, saying prosecutors intended to pursue the case to the fullest extent of federal law.
Following his arrest on November 6, Markle appeared in federal court in Tampa. He was released on bond and returned to the Florida assisted living facility where he had been staying. He did not enter a plea at his initial court appearance, according to People.
If convicted, Markle faces up to 20 years in federal prison. The criminal complaint contains allegations, not a finding of guilt, and the case remains subject to the judicial process.