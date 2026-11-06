Could Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Face Prison Time? Inside the Criminal Charges and How Long He Could Spend Behind Bars If Convicted
Nov. 6 2026, Published 4:33 p.m. ET
Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle, has been arrested in Florida on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material, with prosecutors alleging that explicit images of minors were found in two storage units linked to him in California.
The 82-year-old was taken into custody in Lakeland on Friday, November 6, following an FBI investigation. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, he faces one count of possessing child sexual abuse material.
If convicted, Markle could face up to 20 years in federal prison. However, the charge is an allegation, and the maximum penalty does not mean he will necessarily receive that sentence. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Markle has previously denied the accusations, describing them as "sick lies" in an interview with the Daily Mail. He has not publicly responded to his arrest, and his legal representation was not immediately clear in reports published Friday.
Prosecutors Describe Evidence From Storage Units
Federal investigators searched two storage units in the Los Angeles area that Markle had rented since 2008, according to the Justice Department.
Agents seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books that allegedly contained child sexual abuse material.
The criminal complaint describes several images recovered during the searches. According to the affidavit, two photographs allegedly showed an adult man, identified by a witness as Markle, with a nude prepubescent girl.
Another allegedly depicted a nude prepubescent girl in a room that appeared to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli confirmed the nature of the allegations in a statement following the arrest.
"Mr. Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls," Essayli said.
The FBI said the investigation involved information provided by witnesses and law enforcement partners in multiple locations. The agency's investigation is ongoing.
The Justice Department emphasized that the criminal complaint contains allegations rather than findings of guilt. Markle was expected to make his initial appearance in federal court in Tampa on Friday, November 6.
Maximum Penalty Is 20 Years
The federal charge carries a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to prosecutors. However, that figure represents the highest penalty permitted by law, not an indication of what Markle would actually receive if found guilty.
Any sentence would be determined by a federal judge after considering the circumstances of the case and applicable sentencing rules.
The distinction is important because Markle has been charged with one count of possession, and prosecutors must prove the allegations in court. His age, 82, does not automatically determine the outcome or reduce the potential maximum sentence.
Investigation Followed Reports From Son
The federal investigation followed reports that Markle's son, Thomas Markle Jr., had alerted authorities after allegedly discovering suspected illegal images among his father's belongings in the Philippines.
According to the Justice Department, the FBI received information in October 2026 from a witness who had signed an affidavit concerning the discovery of suspected child sexual abuse material among Markle's possessions in the country.
Investigators subsequently received information about a storage unit in the Los Angeles area, which helped lead them to the second unit.
The earlier allegations also prompted an investigation in the Philippines. In October, the country's Justice Department confirmed that its Anti-Trafficking and Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children task force in Cebu was looking into the matter.
The FBI previously said it was aware of the allegations and would assist Philippine authorities where appropriate while investigating any potential violations of U.S. federal law.
Markle denied the accusations in an interview with the Daily Mail, saying he was shocked and hurt by his son's claims. He also maintained that computer equipment had not been in his possession since he left Mexico with his son in 2025.
Meghan Has Said Allegations Were Distressing
Meghan has been estranged from her father since before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.
The Duchess of Sussex addressed the allegations in October, saying she was "deeply distressed" by the reports and that her thoughts were with any children who may have been harmed.
She also revealed that a letter containing allegations about her father had been sent to London's Metropolitan Police and its Royalty and Specialist Protection unit in 2018.
Meghan said the letter was subsequently shared with her and that she had been assured the allegations were being investigated.
The Duchess also explained why she had chosen to keep her father away from her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
"I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them," she said.
Following her father's arrest, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry said the couple had no comment.
Markle's federal case now moves into the court process, where prosecutors will have to establish the allegations against him.