Could Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Face Prison Time? Inside the Criminal Charges and How Long He Could Spend Behind Bars If Convicted

Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan Markle, has been arrested in Florida on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material, with prosecutors alleging that explicit images of minors were found in two storage units linked to him in California.

The 82-year-old was taken into custody in Lakeland on Friday, November 6, following an FBI investigation. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, he faces one count of possessing child sexual abuse material.

If convicted, Markle could face up to 20 years in federal prison. However, the charge is an allegation, and the maximum penalty does not mean he will necessarily receive that sentence. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Markle has previously denied the accusations, describing them as "sick lies" in an interview with the Daily Mail. He has not publicly responded to his arrest, and his legal representation was not immediately clear in reports published Friday.