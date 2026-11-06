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Home > News > Murder

Pennsylvania Dad Allegedly Throws 2 Young Children From Parking Garage Before Leaping to His Death in Horrific 'Murder-Suicide'

The incident ended in the deaths of two children.
Source: @PATRICKLYNCH/FACEBOOK ; UNSPLASH

The incident ended in the deaths of two children.

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Nov. 6 2026, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

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A Pennsylvania father allegedly killed himself and his two children in a suspected murder-suicide, RadarOnline.com can report.

On November 3, Mt. Lebanon officers responded to reports of three people lying unconscious on the road near a parking garage. When they arrived, they found Patrick Lynch, 42, Caroline Lynch, 6, and James Lynch, 8. Law enforcement attempted to resuscitate them, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

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Medical Examiner Rules Deaths Homicides

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The childrens' death were ruled as homicides.
Source: UNSPLASH

The childrens' death were ruled as homicides.

The Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and uncovered they died from "multiple blunt force injuries."

The office labeled the children's deaths as homicides.

At a press conference, Mt. Lebanon Police Chief Jason Haberman told reporters, "We’re treating this incident not as an accident."

The mother of Caroline and James, and wife of Patrick, Anna Lynch, has spoken out since the tragedy.

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Mother Speaks Out

The victims' mother has spoken out.
Source: KDKA/ CBS NEWS PITTSBURGH

The victims' mother has spoken out.

"My husband made the irreversible decision to kill our two children and himself this evening," she wrote on Facebook.

The mother said Patrick had been suffering from depression since losing his job in August, and she persuaded him to see a counselor, whom he had an appointment with the day after the murders.

"One day too late," she added. "Rest in peace my angels. James may you ski all the bowls and Caroline may you eat all the Skittles and play in your own castle made of slime. Best friends forever."

Anna also stated that "before the media jumps to conclusions," her husband was a "great" father.

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Community Holds Prayer Service

The community held a prayer service.
Source: UNSPLASH

The community held a prayer service.

A friend of the bereaved mother, Gina Pugliano, set up a GoFundMe to help her cover funeral and burial costs.

"Nothing I write here will bring her babies back and give her any sense of justice or peace," Pugliano wrote.

The Mt. Lebanon community where the family lived gathered at St. Bernard’s Church November 4 to hold a prayer service for the victims.

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Anna Lynch's Advocacy Work

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Anna founded the Inclusion Collective.
Source: UNSPLASH

Anna founded the Inclusion Collective.

Less than a year before the tragedy, Anna Lynch was interviewed in the Mt. Lebanon Magazine.

She detailed how in 2020 her daughter Caroline was born with "Williams syndrome and heart and lung disease." She struggled with finding local mothers who also had children with disabilities.

So her and friend Caroline Hartman, whose son has Down syndrome, founded the non-profit Inclusion Collective.

The organization brings together parents of children with disabilities so they can spread awareness and build lasting friendships with one another.

"Inclusive programs foster relationships between children with and without disabilities through experiences like art, music, dance and cooking," Lynch told the magazine. "Community partnerships are at the heart of our mission, allowing us to build a more connected, informed and inclusive community."

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