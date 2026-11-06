Pennsylvania Dad Allegedly Throws 2 Young Children From Parking Garage Before Leaping to His Death in Horrific 'Murder-Suicide'

"My husband made the irreversible decision to kill our two children and himself this evening," she wrote on Facebook.

The mother said Patrick had been suffering from depression since losing his job in August, and she persuaded him to see a counselor, whom he had an appointment with the day after the murders.

"One day too late," she added. "Rest in peace my angels. James may you ski all the bowls and Caroline may you eat all the Skittles and play in your own castle made of slime. Best friends forever."

Anna also stated that "before the media jumps to conclusions," her husband was a "great" father.