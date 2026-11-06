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Home > Exclusive Details > Thomas Markle
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EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Thomas Markle Sr. 'Positively Identified with Nude Pre-Pubescent Girls' in Explicit Pictures Discovered in Multiple Los Angeles Storage Units

Thomas Markle Sr. was identified as the man in photos with naked underage girls.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr. was identified as the man in photos with naked underage girls.

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Nov. 6 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

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Thomas Markle was "positively identified" as the man in multiple photographs with nude underage girls, RadarOnline.com can reveal, which led to his arrest by the FBI on child abuse charges.

Meghan Markle's estranged dad was arrested on Friday and charged with secretly keeping child sexual abuse material in two Los Angeles-area storage units he rented for nearly two decades

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Graphic Descriptions of Thomas Markle Sr.'s Alleged Photos with Minors

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A personal acquaintance who knew Markle Sr. since the 1970s identified him in the incriminating photos.
Source: MEGA

A personal acquaintance who knew Markle Sr. since the 1970s identified him in the incriminating photos.

According to the official arrest affidavit, which Radar has obtained, a witness who has known the 82-year-old since the 1970s. reviewed two redacted versions of explicit photographs in which only an adult man was shown, while an underage female was blurred out.

The witness "positively identified the adult man as Markle," per the report.

The FBI agent who filled out the report included graphic descriptions of two of the photos, both of which reportedly clearly feature Markle Sr.

According to his description, the first image featured "a nude pre-pubescent girl sitting on the adult man's lap so that her back is against his left chest. The girl's legs are spread toward the camera and hooked onto the outside edges of the adult man's knees.

"The adult man's left hand is positioned on the girl's left thigh, and the adult man's right hand reaches around the girl's body and touches the girl's exposed v----- with his right middle finger."

The second image is of an "adult man positioned on his left side and using his left hand to prop his head up with his elbow on the bed surface. A nude prepubescent girl is lying in front of him so that her back is pressed against his chest."

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Meghan Markle Sr. is Under Investigation Overseas As Well

FBI Director Kash Patel detailed the charges against Meghan Markle's father.
Source: MEGA

FBI Director Kash Patel detailed the charges against Meghan Markle's father.

As Radar reported, federal authorities allegedly discovered a collection of inappropriate material in Markle Sr.'s possession, including sexually explicit photographs of himself with prepubescent girls.

Meghan's father is already under investigation for similar accusations in the Philippines, where the former Hollywood lighting director is accused of having child abuse material on his computers.

After that discovery, the FBI started its own investigation stateside and "interviewed another individual who disclosed that Markle rented a storage unit in the Los Angeles area."

That tip later led agents to a second unit.

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Photos and More Discovered Inside the Storage Units

Markle Sr. allegedly stored his photos and paraphernalia inside a pair of LA storage lockers.
Source: MEGA

Markle Sr. allegedly stored his photos and paraphernalia inside a pair of LA storage lockers.

Inside the units, agents seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books that contained suspected abuse material.

The affidavit describes three of those images, as the statement explains: "Two images depict an adult man – whom a witness identified as Markle – with a nude prepubescent girl."

"The third image depicts a nude prepubescent girl in a room that appears to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines," the statement noted.

The affidavit also describes additional photographs that appear to show Markle with children in various stages of undress.

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Thomas Markle Sr. is Arrested in Florida

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FBI agents arrested him Friday morning in Florida.
Source: MEGA

FBI agents arrested him Friday morning in Florida.

FBI agents raided Markle Sr.'s Lakeland, Florida, assisted living facility, which he recently entered after being diagnosed with dementia.

After his arrest, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement that agents across the country worked together to make the capture.

"Mr. Markle allegedly targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions," Patel noted. "Working with our Justice Department partners, our agents moved quickly, identified and located the explicit material, and arrested Mr. Markle in Florida."

"This FBI will use every single resource at our disposal to protect innocent kids – any predator who targets children will have zero safe haven in this country, or anywhere they try to hide," he concluded.

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