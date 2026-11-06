EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Thomas Markle Sr. 'Positively Identified with Nude Pre-Pubescent Girls' in Explicit Pictures Discovered in Multiple Los Angeles Storage Units

According to the official arrest affidavit, which Radar has obtained, a witness who has known the 82-year-old since the 1970s. reviewed two redacted versions of explicit photographs in which only an adult man was shown, while an underage female was blurred out.

The witness "positively identified the adult man as Markle," per the report.

The FBI agent who filled out the report included graphic descriptions of two of the photos, both of which reportedly clearly feature Markle Sr.

According to his description, the first image featured "a nude pre-pubescent girl sitting on the adult man's lap so that her back is against his left chest. The girl's legs are spread toward the camera and hooked onto the outside edges of the adult man's knees.

"The adult man's left hand is positioned on the girl's left thigh, and the adult man's right hand reaches around the girl's body and touches the girl's exposed v----- with his right middle finger."

The second image is of an "adult man positioned on his left side and using his left hand to prop his head up with his elbow on the bed surface. A nude prepubescent girl is lying in front of him so that her back is pressed against his chest."