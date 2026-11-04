Meghan Markle's Estranged Dad Thomas' Cache Contained Child Abuse Images, Police Confirm — as Investigation Moves in 'Right Direction'
Nov. 3 2026, Published 7:17 p.m. ET
Police in the Philippines have revealed disturbing new details about alleged child abuse material linked to Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The cache included a vile video reportedly depicting children engaged in highly disturbing acts. Authorities also confirmed on Tuesday, November 3, that the FBI has launched its own investigation into the shocking allegations.
Philippine Police Say Investigation Is 'Going in the Right Direction'
The sickening footage allegedly featured both boys and girls of Asian and Caucasian descent. Investigators said none of the minors appeared to be Filipino, but they did not disclose whether Thomas appeared in the disturbing video.
Authorities signaled that investigators are making headway in their probe into Thomas Sr., with acting Philippine National Police director Pmgen Wilson Casueta declaring the investigation is "going in the right direction."
"If there is sufficient evidence and the evidence warrants, we will file a case," Casueta said.
'FBI and U.S. Authorities Are Doing Their Own Investigations'
Filipino police confirmed that the "FBI and U.S. authorities are doing their own investigations" while partnering with local authorities.
"Only the FBI and U.S. authorities have reached (out) to our Women’s and Children’s Protection Center," Casueta revealed, leaving unanswered whether British investigators have joined the explosive probe.
The bombshell allegations had reportedly been brought to the attention of London's Metropolitan Police years earlier, when Markle Sr.'s first wife, Roslyn Loveless, allegedly sent a seven-page letter to its Fixated Threat Assessment Centre in 2019.
In the alleged missive, Loveless, who divorced Markle in 1975 and died in 2024, allegedly accused her ex-husband of admitting he traveled to South Asia to have s-- with underage girls. These claims have not been substantiated.
Thomas Sr. has fiercely rejected the accusations against him, branding them "sick lies." His daughter, Samantha Markle, has also rushed to her father's defense, accusing her brother of concocting the claims out of spite after a family feud allegedly erupted when the former TV lighting director cut off his son's financial support.
Thomas Markle Jr. Reported Dad to Police
Authorities admitted receiving a letter detailing “a number of claims about alleged offending outside the United Kingdom,” but acknowledged that while the information was passed to Meghan, other law enforcement agencies were apparently left in the dark.
Major questions are still swirling over the chain of custody of the disturbing materials, which ended up in the hands of Markle Sr.'s son, Thomas Markle Jr.
The younger Markle claimed he stumbled upon the alleged cache of illicit material — including hard drives, cellphones, computers and videotapes — inside his father's former home in Cebu, Philippines. The former Emmy-winning lighting director has since reportedly returned to the U.S. and is living in a Florida care facility for dementia patients.
Meghan Markle Releases Statement on Case
Meghan released a statement after the first reports of alleged child abuse materials linked to her father exploded into the headlines. But in a stunning twist, it was the former actress herself who alerted the public to the existence of a previously undisclosed letter containing disturbing allegations against her father.
"In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father, and I was given assurances that these were being investigated," Meghan said in her October 23 statement.
"I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications' distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them," she added at the time.