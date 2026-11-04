Meghan Markle's Estranged Dad Thomas' Cache Contained Child Abuse Images, Police Confirm — as Investigation Moves in 'Right Direction'

Filipino police confirmed that the "FBI and U.S. authorities are doing their own investigations" while partnering with local authorities.

"Only the FBI and U.S. authorities have reached (out) to our Women’s and Children’s Protection Center," Casueta revealed, leaving unanswered whether British investigators have joined the explosive probe.

The bombshell allegations had reportedly been brought to the attention of London's Metropolitan Police years earlier, when Markle Sr.'s first wife, Roslyn Loveless, allegedly sent a seven-page letter to its Fixated Threat Assessment Centre in 2019.

In the alleged missive, Loveless, who divorced Markle in 1975 and died in 2024, allegedly accused her ex-husband of admitting he traveled to South Asia to have s-- with underage girls. These claims have not been substantiated.

Thomas Sr. has fiercely rejected the accusations against him, branding them "sick lies." His daughter, Samantha Markle, has also rushed to her father's defense, accusing her brother of concocting the claims out of spite after a family feud allegedly erupted when the former TV lighting director cut off his son's financial support.