Donald Trump Jr. Mocked by Critics After Claiming Democrats Want to 'Make Ohio a State': 'Did He Go to Trump U?'

The president 's son made the baffling gaffe while delivering a key speech in the hotly contested state ahead of the midterm election.

Donald Trump Jr. may need to invest in a map of the United States, RadarOnline.com can report, after appearing to forget that Ohio is a state.

The president's son was ridiculed for making a gaffe during a key speech.

"They want to pack the Supreme Court. They want to make Ohio a state, make D.C. a state, have permanent one-party rule, all apparently. I don’t know how it works, but you know, they can do these things and get away with it," he told the crowd. "All in the name of somehow preserving democracy."

Trump Jr. was dragged by critics after standing in front of a crowd of voters in the Buckeye State and warning that if Democrats are successful in the midterm elections, they would push to "make Ohio a state."

Don Jr in Ohio: "They want to pack the Supreme Court. They want to make Ohio a state." pic.twitter.com/X0KoYQy1pC

The only problem is Ohio has been a state since 1803, something critics were more than happy to point out on social media.

"Don Jr. went to Ohio and warned voters that Democrats want to make Ohio a state. We're officially campaigning against the year 1803," one person snarked on X, as another echoed, "Who wants to tell Don Jr. that he's too late to stop Ohio statehood by more than 200 years?"

Another person piled on, "Maybe the Trumps should master a little geography before handing out lessons in intelligence."

One person questioned, "Ummmm… did he go to Trump U?"