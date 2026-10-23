Kimberly Guilfoyle Accuses Donald Trump Jr.'s New Wife Bettina Anderson of Sending Bikini Photos to Media Outlets to 'Get Attention' in Leaked Text Messages

The messages between Guilfoyle and Kentucky lawyer and MAGA donor Eric Deters detail a year-long exchange that began the night of July 13, 2024, and later became central to questions surrounding Guilfoyle’s ambassadorship and resignation, RadarOnline has learned.

Leaked text messages allegedly show Kimberly Guilfoyle accusing Donald Trump Jr.’s new wife, Bettina Anderson, of sending bikini photos to the media to “get attention.”

Guilfoyle suggested that Anderson contacted the media to take candid pictures of her.

Guilfoyle accused Anderson of contacting the media to arrange candid photographs of herself with Don Jr. in an effort to hurt her.

On August 17, 2024, Don Jr. was photographed on a brunch date with Palm Beach socialite Anderson at The Honor Bar while still engaged to Guilfoyle. Witnesses told The Daily Mail the pair kissed several times, with the newspaper publishing the photographs on September 15.

Two days later, Deters checked in on Guilfoyle, “You doing ok? Saw the Daily Mail report ... I could tell Saturday you were hurting.”

Guilfoyle attacked Anderson in subsequent messages, calling her “his ex-wife’s friend” and “a cloud (sic) chasing horror that plays the story in the Daily Mail to get attention.”

Deters responded, “What a c---.”

Guilfoyle also claimed Anderson had “literally sent the Daily Mail bikini photographs of her to try to include in the article.”

A source close to Anderson and Don Jr. denied the allegation, calling Guilfoyle “clearly delusional” and stating, “There is zero truth to her claim that Bettina had anything to do with that story.”

Anderson married Don Jr. in May 2026.