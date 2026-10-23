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Home > Politics > Donald Trump Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle Accuses Donald Trump Jr.'s New Wife Bettina Anderson of Sending Bikini Photos to Media Outlets to 'Get Attention' in Leaked Text Messages

Text messages allegedly between Kimberly Guilfoyle and a MAGA donor have leaked.
Source: MEGA

Text messages allegedly between Kimberly Guilfoyle and a MAGA donor have leaked.

Oct. 23 2026, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

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Leaked text messages allegedly show Kimberly Guilfoyle accusing Donald Trump Jr.’s new wife, Bettina Anderson, of sending bikini photos to the media to “get attention.”

The messages between Guilfoyle and Kentucky lawyer and MAGA donor Eric Deters detail a year-long exchange that began the night of July 13, 2024, and later became central to questions surrounding Guilfoyle’s ambassadorship and resignation, RadarOnline has learned.

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Guilfoyle Suggests Bettina Anderson Gave Bikini Photos to the Press

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Guilfoyle suggested that Anderson contacted the media to take candid pictures of her.
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle suggested that Anderson contacted the media to take candid pictures of her.

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Guilfoyle accused Anderson of contacting the media to arrange candid photographs of herself with Don Jr. in an effort to hurt her.

On August 17, 2024, Don Jr. was photographed on a brunch date with Palm Beach socialite Anderson at The Honor Bar while still engaged to Guilfoyle. Witnesses told The Daily Mail the pair kissed several times, with the newspaper publishing the photographs on September 15.

Two days later, Deters checked in on Guilfoyle, “You doing ok? Saw the Daily Mail report ... I could tell Saturday you were hurting.”

Guilfoyle attacked Anderson in subsequent messages, calling her “his ex-wife’s friend” and “a cloud (sic) chasing horror that plays the story in the Daily Mail to get attention.”

Deters responded, “What a c---.”

Guilfoyle also claimed Anderson had “literally sent the Daily Mail bikini photographs of her to try to include in the article.”

A source close to Anderson and Don Jr. denied the allegation, calling Guilfoyle “clearly delusional” and stating, “There is zero truth to her claim that Bettina had anything to do with that story.”

Anderson married Don Jr. in May 2026.

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Inside Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle's Split

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. quietly split prior to the 2024 election.
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. quietly split prior to the 2024 election.

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Don Jr. and Guilfoyle began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2020.

However, the pair quietly split four years later. They did not publicly confirm they were no longer together until after the 2024 presidential election.

A source told a publication it was "not a contentious split" and wouldn't "blow up, at least at this point."

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Guilfoyle and Deters Scandal Explained

Guilfoyle is being sued for defamation.
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle is being sued for defamation.

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The latest allegations come after other accusations arose from alleged leaked texts between Guilfoyle and Deters.

The former Fox News personality has been accused of corruption for allegedly offering to trade access to Trump administration officials in return for money.

Guilfoyle has denied any wrongdoing, and her lawyers have disputed the authenticity of the messages. They have maintained she was attempting to collect funds she was owed for speaking engagements.

Deters later sued Guilfoyle and her attorneys for defamation.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Asked to Resign

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Kimberly Guilfoyle was asked to resign amid the allegations.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle was asked to resign amid the allegations.

As Radar previously reported, the former Fox News host was asked to resign from her role as ambassador to Greece.

"My gratitude and respect for President Trump and Secretary Rubio remain unwavering. I am proud of what we accomplished together, and I will always be a loyal supporter of President Trump and his mission to Make America Great Again," she wrote at the time. "While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end."

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