Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Banned From White House and Told to Stop Contacting Donald Trump

"Kimberly has been frozen out. She's been told to stop reaching out to Donald Trump," an insider claimed. "This isn't a misunderstanding or a temporary disagreement. The message is clear: Stay away."

As Radar previously reported, Guilfoyle was accused of offering political favors in exchange for money. She has denied all allegations. However, since the scandal broke, the former Fox News personality, who used to date Donald Trump Jr., has seemingly lost political privileges of her own.

"Kimberly still remembers when she was practically family," the insider told Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack. “But being Donald Jr.’s former fiancée doesn’t give her permanent access to his father.”