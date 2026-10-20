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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Banned From White House and Told to Stop Contacting Donald Trump

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Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle has reportedly been banned from the White House and told to forget about contacting Donald Trump.

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Oct. 20 2026, Published 6:55 p.m. ET

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Kimberly Guilfoyle has been banned from the White House and ordered to stop contacting Donald Trump, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com has learned that the axed ambassador to Greece is reportedly no longer seen as a trusted member of Trump's inner circle after her recent scandal.

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'Kimberly Has Been Frozen Out'

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picture of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle has reportedly been ordered to 'stay away' after firing.

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"Kimberly has been frozen out. She's been told to stop reaching out to Donald Trump," an insider claimed. "This isn't a misunderstanding or a temporary disagreement. The message is clear: Stay away."

As Radar previously reported, Guilfoyle was accused of offering political favors in exchange for money. She has denied all allegations. However, since the scandal broke, the former Fox News personality, who used to date Donald Trump Jr., has seemingly lost political privileges of her own.

"Kimberly still remembers when she was practically family," the insider told Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack. “But being Donald Jr.’s former fiancée doesn’t give her permanent access to his father.”

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Pushed to Resign After Scandal

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Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle was once a trusted member of the Trump inner circle.

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Guilfoyle, 57, was forced to resign by the White House amid a probe into reports of her partying lifestyle and excessive spending habits in Athens.

In a statement posted to X, Guilfoyle insisted the allegations against her are "false", and vowed to "vigorously defend" her name and reputation as her time as U.S. Ambassador to Greece comes to an end.

"I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service," Guilfoyle wrote. "While my time as Ambassador may be coming to an end, my commitment to President Trump, the America First movement, and the country I love will never end."

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Allegedly Screamed at Staffers in Greece

picture of kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle was axed from her role last week.

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RadarOnline.com recently learned that Guilfoyle has reportedly been screaming at former staff members and accusing them of leaking information as she faces the end of her tenure as U.S. ambassador to Greece at the end of the month.

Behind the scenes, Guilfoyle is allegedly a difficult person to work for, and she has a tendency to lose her temper, according to insiders.

While she served in Athens, Guilfoyle would allegedly cuss out her staff in trivial disputes, to include threats of firing staff members on the spot during these outbursts.

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picture of kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle allegedly had a reputation for being tough on her staff.

“F–king get it done or you’re f–king fired!” is what Guilfoyle once told one of her staffers, according to sources.

She also allegedly demoted her security detail leader after he failed to answer an early-morning call requesting ice cubes while she was on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Two drivers were reportedly demoted because she disliked the way they made a turn while driving.

Sources also alleged that she fired ethics manager Ann-Marie Everitt following a dispute over who paid for renovations to the ambassador’s residence.

Embassy employees had additionally complained about alleged verbal abuse and feared losing their jobs.

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