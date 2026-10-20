Inside Kimberly Guilfoyle's High-Profile Romances — From Her Marriage to Gavin Newsom to Failed Engagement to Donald Trump Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle's personal life has included politics, television, and some of America's most famous families. Before she became a high-profile Trump ally, she was married to businessman Eric Villency and then to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Her relationship with lasted nearly six years, and it brought her more into Republican politics, but the engagement was called off in 2024. Recent reports of their breakup have once again brought her romantic history into the spotlight.

RadarOnline.com can reveal more on Guilfoyle's romances.