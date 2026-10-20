Inside Kimberly Guilfoyle's High-Profile Romances — From Her Marriage to Gavin Newsom to Failed Engagement to Donald Trump Jr.
Oct. 20 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Kimberly Guilfoyle's personal life has included politics, television, and some of America's most famous families. Before she became a high-profile Trump ally, she was married to businessman Eric Villency and then to California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Her relationship with lasted nearly six years, and it brought her more into Republican politics, but the engagement was called off in 2024. Recent reports of their breakup have once again brought her romantic history into the spotlight.
RadarOnline.com can reveal more on Guilfoyle's romances.
What Happened Between Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom?
In December 2001, Guilfoyle married Newsom, then a San Francisco city supervisor. They gained attention when they appeared in a 2004 photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar and were dubbed the "New Kennedys."
But their careers were taking them in different directions. Guilfoyle looked for opportunities in New York, and Newsom remained in California. In January 2005, they announced their separation, citing the pressures of their careers.
"Unfortunately, the demands of our respective careers have made it too difficult for us to continue as a married couple," the couple's joint statement read.
The duo split in 2006. Newsom’s affair with Ruby Rippey-Tourk was exposed later, when it became public in 2007, but there is no concrete evidence that it caused the couple to split.
Who Is Eric Villency? Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Second Husband
On May 27, 2006, Guilfoyle married businessman Eric Villency in Barbados. Villency was connected to the family furniture business, Maurice Villency. That year, their son Ronan was born on October 4. They separated in November 2009.
Despite their split, Guilfoyle has spoken fondly of their co-parenting relationship.
"I have a wonderful relationship with Eric Villency, the father of my son Ronan,” she told Greek broadcaster ANT1 in 2025. "It's a wonderful experience. We have 20 years of friendship," she added.
She also spoke highly of Newsom in the interview, saying she had "a very good relationship with Governor Gavin Newsom."
When Did Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. Get Engaged?
Guilfoyle and Don Jr. started dating in 2018, the same year his then-wife, Vanessa Trump, filed for divorce. The couple attended political events and campaign rallies together, and Guilfoyle became a prominent supporter of President Trump's political movement.
They reportedly got engaged on December 31, 2020, but kept the news under wraps for about a year. Their relationship also included major property purchases, including a Hamptons home bought in 2019 and a Florida home bought in 2021.
By late 2024, they were reported to have parted ways, and Don Jr. was linked to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson. In December, he issued a warm public statement about Guilfoyle, saying, "Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other." He also described their relationship as a "special bond."
What Took Place Following the Breakup?
Don Jr. married Anderson in 2026. Meanwhile, Guilfoyle was nominated U.S. ambassador to Greece in December 2024, taking the post the following year.
The exes’ split made headlines again in October 2026, when claims from Greek newspaper Kathimerini alleged that messages related to Anderson had contributed to a falling-out. Kathimerini did not publish the messages described in the report, and Guilfoyle's lawyer has disputed the authenticity of leaked texts relating to them.
The claims remain contested.
Trump also publicly disavowed Guilfoyle after asking her to resign as ambassador after separate allegations of misconduct, which she denied. Asked about her, he said, “She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago.”