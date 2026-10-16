Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Bragged About Intimate Life and Flaunted Nude Photos Alongside Alleged Lover's Credit Card While Working at Fox News'

Lisa 'Kennedy' Montgomery, Guilfoyle's former colleague, recalled working with her. She alleged Guilfoyle would flaunt a relationship with a mystery man referred to as "Lex Luthor," and Guilfoyle would describe him as a "lovesick cash cow" to her acquaintances.

"Kimberly showed me and several of our friends pictures of his Amex black card – front and back," Montgomery claimed. "The images were matched with a corresponding picture of the cardholder's private parts."

She described "at least three sets" of the X-rated photos. The identity of her mystery man was not disclosed.

Notably, Guilfoyle was previously married to Gavin Newsom, but she split and was unhappy with the California governor at the time.

After her exit from Fox News, she was temporarily engaged to Donald Trump Jr.