Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Bragged About Intimate Life and Flaunted Nude Photos Alongside Alleged Lover's Credit Card While Working at Fox News'
Oct. 16 2026, Published 4:56 p.m. ET
Kimberly Guilfoyle's career continues to unravel as fresh allegations of workplace misconduct are leaked, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
This time, a former co-worker of Guilfoyle at Fox News claimed she grew "less comfortable" over their time working together. She claimed Guilfoyle was money-obsessed and showed network staffers explicit photos of her ex-boyfriend.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's Former Co-Worker Drops Bombshell Allegations
Lisa 'Kennedy' Montgomery, Guilfoyle's former colleague, recalled working with her. She alleged Guilfoyle would flaunt a relationship with a mystery man referred to as "Lex Luthor," and Guilfoyle would describe him as a "lovesick cash cow" to her acquaintances.
"Kimberly showed me and several of our friends pictures of his Amex black card – front and back," Montgomery claimed. "The images were matched with a corresponding picture of the cardholder's private parts."
She described "at least three sets" of the X-rated photos. The identity of her mystery man was not disclosed.
Notably, Guilfoyle was previously married to Gavin Newsom, but she split and was unhappy with the California governor at the time.
After her exit from Fox News, she was temporarily engaged to Donald Trump Jr.
Guilfoyle's Snarky Nicknames Revealed
Guilfoyle earned quite a reputation at Fox News, Montgomery claimed. She listed off a few of Guilfoyle's nicknames, including "Seabiscuit" and "USO." The names were meant to land a dig at her openness about her s-- life.
She was described as a mix of "insanely charming" and a "status charming monster." Montgomery further claimed the media personality had "unrelenting narcissism."
"In fact, Kimberly talked about s-- so cavalierly that she made Samantha from S-- and the City seem like Greta Thunberg," she claimed.
Fox News' Alleged HR Probe Into Guilfoyle
The description of Guilfoyle's time at Fox News wasn't the first workplace misconduct allegation against her. There was allegedly a sexual harassment probe opened up at the company, which pushed Guilfoyle out in 2018.
While she branded her exit from the network as voluntary, leaving to join President Donald Trump's campaign, sources told Huffington Post human resources gave her a deadline to quietly get out.
Her workplace behavior, alleged in a report from The New Yorker in 2020, included "graphic s--ual talk," allegedly sharing "lewd images" of "male g--italia."
Similar allegations of workplace misconduct popped up during her time working for Trump, too. She was accused of "tyrannical" leadership.
Guilfoyle Ousted by the White House
Guilfoyle became a Trump loyalist, but was ousted in mid-October for another rocky political scandal.
She was asked by the White House to resign from her position as U.S. ambassador to Greece due to an accusation she was seeking money in exchange for political favors.
She wrote in a statement, denying the allegations: "These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity. I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional.
"I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service."
Nonetheless, lawyer Eric Deters was adamant she allegedly asked him for $100,000 to pay off her AmEx card before she was confirmed for the position. He claimed she promised him political favors in return, but Deters insisted that was not the reason he fostered a professional relationship with Guilfoyle.
"You know, I can deliver the world to you. Which you deserve. I’m going to make you a lot of f---ing money," she was heard saying in leaked audio.
Deters, a former Trump donor, explained on CNN: "I cannot stand President Trump personally. I cannot stand Kimberly Guilfoyle. Kimberly Guilfoyle is a wicked, evil person. She thought I was gonna be a sucker, and I'm not a sucker."