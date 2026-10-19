Kimberly Guilfoyle Accused of 'Screaming at Her Old Staff' as the Ex- U.S. Ambassador to Greece 'Waiting to Get Kicked Out' of Residence After Resigning

While she served in Athens, Guilfoyle would allegedly cuss out her staff in trivial disputes, including threats of firing staff members on the spot during these outbursts.

“F–king get it done or you’re f–king fired!” is what Guilfoyle once told one of her staffers, according to sources.

She allegedly demoted her security detail leader after he failed to answer an early-morning call requesting ice cubes while she was on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Two drivers were reportedly demoted because she disliked the way they made a turn while driving.

Sources also alleged that she fired ethics manager Ann-Marie Everitt following a dispute over who paid for renovations to the ambassador’s residence.

Embassy employees had complained about alleged verbal abuse and feared losing their jobs.

A later account said that once her departure became clear, "The people in the embassy are no longer afraid of her. Nobody is listening to her or taking her orders anymore."