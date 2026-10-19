Kimberly Guilfoyle Accused of 'Screaming at Her Old Staff' as the Ex- U.S. Ambassador to Greece 'Waiting to Get Kicked Out' of Residence After Resigning
Oct. 19 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET
Kimberly Guilfoyle has reportedly been screaming at former staff members and accusing them of leaking information as she faces the end of her tenure as U.S. ambassador to Greece at the end of the month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Behind the scenes, Guilfoyle is allegedly a difficult person to work for, and she has a tendency to lose her temper.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's Alleged Horror Work Environment
While she served in Athens, Guilfoyle would allegedly cuss out her staff in trivial disputes, including threats of firing staff members on the spot during these outbursts.
“F–king get it done or you’re f–king fired!” is what Guilfoyle once told one of her staffers, according to sources.
She allegedly demoted her security detail leader after he failed to answer an early-morning call requesting ice cubes while she was on the Greek island of Mykonos.
Two drivers were reportedly demoted because she disliked the way they made a turn while driving.
Sources also alleged that she fired ethics manager Ann-Marie Everitt following a dispute over who paid for renovations to the ambassador’s residence.
Embassy employees had complained about alleged verbal abuse and feared losing their jobs.
A later account said that once her departure became clear, "The people in the embassy are no longer afraid of her. Nobody is listening to her or taking her orders anymore."
Kimberly Guilfoyle Sought Help to Save Job?
"The people in the embassy are no longer afraid of her. Nobody is listening to her or taking her orders anymore,” a source in Greece claimed. "She is all alone in that house, screaming at her old staff that they are leakers, and waiting to get kicked out. It's an insane situation."
Guilfoyle had reportedly scrambled to save her ambassadorship after a series of damaging reports. She is said to have contacted Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, and Rupert Murdoch, asking for moral support and, in Murdoch’s case, requesting that articles about her be taken down.
Murdoch reportedly declined. President Donald Trump is also said not to have responded to her calls.
She was asked to resign on October 13, 2026.
White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia announced the decision, saying, “She has been a wonderful asset to the team, and we wish her well.”
Trump Distances Himself From Kimberly Guilfoyle
As Radar previously reported, Trump later distanced himself, saying Guilfoyle "wasn’t a member of my family" and that she "dated my son a long time ago."
"She went to Greece; she was doing a good job, but we didn’t like what we were reading,” he added.
Guilfoyle denied the allegations and vowed to defend her reputation.
"These allegations are false, and I intend to vigorously defend my name, my reputation, and my integrity," she wrote. “I have dedicated my professional life to fighting for justice, standing up for what is right, and defending the values that make America exceptional. I will not allow false accusations to define my decades of public service.”
A Greek newspaper, Kathimerini, reported that the Trump family pushed Guilfoyle into the ambassadorship in Athens after Donald Trump Jr. discovered insulting messages she had allegedly written about his future wife, Bettina Anderson.
According to a source cited by the paper, the messages contained deeply unflattering allegations about Anderson’s past.
The discovery allegedly prompted the family to want Guilfoyle removed from the United States and placed thousands of miles away following her 2024 split from Don Jr.
Guilfoyle and Don Jr. dated from 2018 until 2024.