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EXCLUSIVE: Kash Patel Targeted in Chilling Election Day Threat Plot as FBI Uncovers 700 Suspicious Mailings

kashpatel
Source: MEGA

FBI Director Kash Patel was among those targeted in an alleged nationwide election intimidation campaign involving more than 700 suspicious mailings and threats of violence ahead of Election Day.

Nov. 3 2026, Published 6:50 p.m. ET

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FBI Director Kash Patel was among the targets of an alleged nationwide election intimidation campaign involving more than 700 suspicious mailings, chilling threats of civil war, and warnings of an Election Day ambush, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, federal investigators have accused Oklahoma resident Robin Patrick Martin of orchestrating a sweeping campaign targeting election officials, members of Congress, media organizations, and federal authorities ahead of the November 3 elections.

A 33-page criminal complaint filed November 1 in the Western District of Oklahoma charges Martin with mailing threatening communications and conveying false or misleading information and hoaxes.

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Kash Patel Named in FBI Investigation

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Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

Kash Patel was named as a recipient of a suspicious letter that investigators say carried fingerprints linked to the accused sender.

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One of the most alarming revelations involves a suspicious envelope addressed directly to Patel at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C. Investigators intercepted the correspondence on October 21 and discovered a two-page letter containing threatening language.

The FBI subsequently identified three fingerprints allegedly belonging to Martin on the envelope, according to the complaint. The letter was printed on thermal paper, which investigators said could explain why portions of its contents were difficult to read.

The discovery came as authorities investigated hundreds of suspicious letters sent to political figures and organizations across the country.

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'Civil War' Warning Ahead of Election Day

Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

Federal investigators uncovered more than 700 suspicious mailings, including letters warning of civil war on November 3.

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Federal investigators determined that more than 700 suspicious mailings appeared connected to the same sender. Some contained white powder, prompting hazardous-material responses involving the FBI and other emergency agencies.

The complaint alleges that letters addressed to Republican lawmakers, Democratic lawmakers, and election officials warned: "CIVIL WAR IS COMING ON NOVEMBER 3RD!!"

Another message, allegedly sent October 11, carried the subject line "Ambush planned for November 3rd."

Investigators also uncovered messages threatening members of the Democratic Socialists of America with arrests if they participated in the election.

Laboratory testing identified powders examined so far as flour or yeast, although authorities acknowledged that not every suspicious mailing had been recovered or tested.

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Secret Messages Hidden on Envelopes

Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

Investigators discovered threatening messages written in invisible ink.

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The investigation also revealed that some envelopes carried messages written in ultraviolet-reactive ink, invisible under ordinary lighting.

One message specifically referenced California and November 3, accusing election officials of wrongdoing and warning that they were going down.

Authorities connected the latest mailings to a similar series of threatening letters sent to election officials across all 50 states in 2024.

Those earlier letters included a document titled "DECLARATION OF WAR" and claimed affiliation with a purported organization calling itself the United States Traitor Elimination Army.

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FBI Traces Alleged Suspect Through Burner Phone

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Kash Patel
Source: MEGA

Cellphone records and surveillance footage helped investigators trace the alleged sender.

Investigators allegedly connected Martin to the mailings through cellphone records, Walmart purchases, surveillance footage, and forensic evidence.

According to the complaint, a prepaid phone purchased at Walmart was linked to an email account used to distribute threatening messages. Surveillance footage also allegedly placed Martin's vehicle near postal collection boxes in Oklahoma and Texas around the time suspicious letters entered the mail system.

FBI Special Agent David Cole concluded that probable cause existed to charge Martin with the alleged offenses and requested an arrest warrant.

The criminal complaint contains allegations, and Martin is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

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