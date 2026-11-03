EXCLUSIVE: Kash Patel Targeted in Chilling Election Day Threat Plot as FBI Uncovers 700 Suspicious Mailings

FBI Director Kash Patel was among the targets of an alleged nationwide election intimidation campaign involving more than 700 suspicious mailings, chilling threats of civil war, and warnings of an Election Day ambush, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, federal investigators have accused Oklahoma resident Robin Patrick Martin of orchestrating a sweeping campaign targeting election officials, members of Congress, media organizations, and federal authorities ahead of the November 3 elections.

A 33-page criminal complaint filed November 1 in the Western District of Oklahoma charges Martin with mailing threatening communications and conveying false or misleading information and hoaxes.