Diddy's Prison Release Date Moved Up Again — After Disgraced Rapper Was Transferred From Facility Where He Allegedly Received 'VIP' Treatment

It is currently unclear why the date has been moved forward this time.

Combs was recently transferred to FCI Allenwood Low from FCI Fort Dix following reports of alleged special treatment, although this was never stated as the official reason.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, NBC interviewed men who were once incarcerated with Combs. The ex-inmates detailed how men would allegedly cook, clean, and do laundry for the rapper, and even at times give him massages.

Additionally, they claimed Combs had a phone he used for Instagram and receiving "explicit" photos from a girlfriend.

The outlet obtained a photo of Combs behind bars seemingly scrolling on that device.

On the weekends, guards would allegedly sneak in booze for Combs, such as Hennessy, which he’d share with his fellow prisoners.

Shortly after the report was released, the racketeer's release date was delayed to March 2, 2028, from January 21, 2028.