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Home > News > P. Diddy

Diddy's Prison Release Date Moved Up Again — After Disgraced Rapper Was Transferred From Facility Where He Allegedly Received 'VIP' Treatment

Combs' release date has been pushed up several times.
Source: MEGA

Combs' release date has been pushed up several times.

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Nov. 3 2026, Published 6:47 p.m. ET

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Sean "Diddy" Combs is once again getting out of prison sooner than expected, RadarOnline.com can report.

Combs, whose release date was recently pushed back to March 2, 2028, will now be free on February 6, 2028. The former producer, who was originally sentenced to 50 months for racketeering and transporting for prostitution purposes, has had his date moved up several times throughout his incarceration.

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Special Treatment Allegations

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Combs allegedly received special treatment at Fort Dix.
Source: MEGA

Combs allegedly received special treatment at Fort Dix.

It is currently unclear why the date has been moved forward this time.

Combs was recently transferred to FCI Allenwood Low from FCI Fort Dix following reports of alleged special treatment, although this was never stated as the official reason.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, NBC interviewed men who were once incarcerated with Combs. The ex-inmates detailed how men would allegedly cook, clean, and do laundry for the rapper, and even at times give him massages.

Additionally, they claimed Combs had a phone he used for Instagram and receiving "explicit" photos from a girlfriend.

The outlet obtained a photo of Combs behind bars seemingly scrolling on that device.

On the weekends, guards would allegedly sneak in booze for Combs, such as Hennessy, which he’d share with his fellow prisoners.

Shortly after the report was released, the racketeer's release date was delayed to March 2, 2028, from January 21, 2028.

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Alleged Prison Altercation With Gang Leader

Combs allegedly got into a prison brawl with another inmate.
Source: MEGA

Combs allegedly got into a prison brawl with another inmate.

Around a week later, the rapper reportedly got into a physical fight with inmate Christopher "Dudus" Coke, who led the violent gang Shower Posse.

The altercation landed Combs in the hospital with a head injury, but he returned to prison that night.

Days later, the 56-year-old was transferred to FCI Allenwood Low.

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Allegations of Cruel Conditions and Violence

Allenwood Low has been sued for alleged cruel treatment of inmates.
Source: MEGA

Allenwood Low has been sued for alleged cruel treatment of inmates.

The rapper's new prison was sued in 2017 by former inmate Anthony Mammana, who alleged inmates were treated cruelly.

Per court documents, Mammana claimed he was denied sheets, pillows, and blankets, and hygiene supplies like toilet paper, soap, and towels. Guards also allegedly took his clothes, forcing him to wear thin, see-through garments.

Additionally, the ex-inmate described being held in the freezing "Yellow Room" for days at a time.

The judge agreed that Mammana lived in cruel conditions.

More recently, in 2025, 17 Allenwood Low prisoners were indicted for plotting to attack fellow inmates with locks and heavy objects tied to belt strings and socks.

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Stricter Commissary Limits

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Allenwood Low has stricter commissary limits.
Source: MEGA

Allenwood Low has stricter commissary limits.

Combs will also likely have to deal with stricter commissary rules.

Allenwood Low’s most recent public commissary list stated that inmates had a $90 weekly limit and "prices and availability are subject to change without prior notification."

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