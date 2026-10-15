Everything to Know About Diddy's Prison Brawl With Notorious Drug Lord — as Disgraced Rapper Suffers Head Injury

TMZ reported that Coke and Combs came to blows, with Combs suffering the head injury that prompted the medical trip.

Coke is a convicted Jamaican drug lord who pleaded guilty in 2011 to racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit assault in aid of racketeering. He was sentenced in 2012 to 23 years in federal prison. The U.S. Justice Department identified him as the leader of the Jamaica-based Shower Posse.

However, the alleged brawl has not been independently established. Combs’ family has denied that he fought Coke, while a report citing the Federal Bureau of Prisons said the agency denied that an altercation occurred.

Combs’ spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, told PEOPLE, “Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out.”