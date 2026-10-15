Everything to Know About Diddy's Prison Brawl With Notorious Drug Lord — as Disgraced Rapper Suffers Head Injury
Oct. 15 2026, Published 3:13 p.m. ET
Sean “Diddy” Combs was hospitalized after suffering a head injury at Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey.
Combs was taken from the low-security federal prison to an outside medical facility early Saturday, Oct. 10, and returned to Fort Dix later that day. The injury was non-life-threatening.
The circumstances surrounding the injury remain disputed. PEOPLE later reported, citing a source, that Combs was involved in an altercation with a convicted drug lord. TMZ separately reported that the alleged opponent was Christopher “Dudus” Coke, the former leader of Jamaica’s Shower Posse.
What Do We Know About The Fight
TMZ reported that Coke and Combs came to blows, with Combs suffering the head injury that prompted the medical trip.
Coke is a convicted Jamaican drug lord who pleaded guilty in 2011 to racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit assault in aid of racketeering. He was sentenced in 2012 to 23 years in federal prison. The U.S. Justice Department identified him as the leader of the Jamaica-based Shower Posse.
However, the alleged brawl has not been independently established. Combs’ family has denied that he fought Coke, while a report citing the Federal Bureau of Prisons said the agency denied that an altercation occurred.
Combs’ spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, told PEOPLE, “Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out.”
Reports Link Tensions to Alleged Prison Privileges
The reported fight came amid scrutiny over claims that Combs received prohibited privileges while incarcerated, including access to a cellphone and other perks. PEOPLE reported that he had recently been placed in the prison’s Special Housing Unit after allegations involving contraband.
TMZ reported that some inmates were angry with Combs after an NBC News report detailed allegations about his treatment inside Fort Dix. Those claims have not established that the alleged privileges caused any confrontation, and Combs’ representative has denied that he violated prison rules.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons has not publicly detailed Combs’ medical condition or disciplinary status, citing privacy and security concerns.
About Music Mogul's Sentence and Release Date
Combs is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence after being convicted in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges brought against him. He was sentenced in October 2025.
He is serving the sentence at FCI Fort Dix, where his projected release date is currently March 2, 2028, according to recent reports citing federal prison records. The date had previously been projected for January 2028.