EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit By Fears 'Jail Hit Bounty' Is Out on His Head
Oct. 15 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is said to be facing growing fears for his safety behind bars amid concerns he could become the target of a prison attack following an alleged violent confrontation with a notorious Jamaican drug trafficker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 56-year-old music mogul, serving a 50-month sentence at Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey, reportedly suffered a serious head injury last Friday after clashing with Christopher 'Dudus' Coke, 57, a convicted drug kingpin.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Fears Prison Hit Bounty?
The incident has now raised fears about Combs' security after allegations of preferential treatment are said to have sparked resentment among his fellow inmates.
The reported confrontation with Coke has fueled concerns Combs could face further violence – and sources tell us he is "quaking" over rumors there is a bounty out on his head for a hit on him behind bars.
A source familiar with the reported tensions inside Fort Dix claimed to Radar: "The biggest concern now is that Sean may have become a marked man and that there is a jail hit bounty out on his head. There is a difference between an argument with another inmate and a situation where people begin talking about putting a price on someone's head. Nobody has publicly established that a bounty exists, but the possibility of further violence is what makes this rumor so alarming.
"Sean's celebrity status makes him unusually visible in a prison environment where attracting attention can be dangerous. If other inmates believe his behavior has brought additional searches, confiscations, and restrictions, that resentment could become a serious problem. The fear is that someone might decide to make an example of him."
The insider added, "His alleged confrontation with Coke has raised questions about whether Sean can safely mix with the wider prison population. Coke has a formidable criminal reputation, and any dispute involving someone of his background is bound to cause concern.
"What remains unclear is whether this was an isolated incident or part of a wider pattern of hostility. There is a great deal of speculation about whether Sean could be targeted again, but speculation is not proof of an organized threat.
"Prison officials would need credible intelligence before concluding that anyone had offered money or favors to have him attacked."
'Our Concern Is For Sean's Health And Well-Being'
The source also warned: "For Sean, the immediate issue is his physical safety. He has already experienced an extraordinary fall from the luxury and protection surrounding his former life. Reports of a head injury and an alleged confrontation underline how vulnerable even a wealthy, internationally famous prisoner can become."
Combs and Coke allegedly became involved in a physical confrontation after prisoners apparently grew angry over increased security searches following publicity surrounding the rapper's activities.
The I'll Be Missing You hitmaker was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, although the circumstances of his injury remain disputed.
His representative has said they "have no way of independently verifying" the alleged confrontation. The spokesperson added: "Our concern is for Sean's health and well-being."
Contraband Searches Fuel Prison Tensions
Combs and Coke's reported dispute followed an investigation into allegations the shamed rapper had received preferential treatment behind bars, including alleged access to contraband cellphones, alcohol and drugs.
The publicity is said to have prompted prison authorities to conduct at least two searches, during which phones belonging to Coke and other prisoners were allegedly confiscated.
Coke reportedly blamed Combs for attracting unwanted attention to activities inside the facility, creating tensions that allegedly culminated in their alleged confrontation. Coke is understood to have been placed in solitary confinement for two weeks.
The Bad Boy Records founder was reportedly already being held in the prison's Special Housing Unit, known as SHU.
The alleged confrontation reportedly occurred during his daily break from segregation.
However, a previous conflicting explanation for the rapper's injury stated he may simply have struck his head against a bed rather than sustained it during an assault.
Sean Combs' Conviction and Projected Release Date
Coke, who has been imprisoned in the United States since 2012, is serving 23 years for racketeering and drug trafficking offenses.
Combs is famed for becoming one of hip-hop's most powerful executives, helping establish the career of Christopher Wallace – known professionally as the Notorious B.I.G. – who died at age 24.
His hits include I'll Be Missing You, Can't Nobody Hold Me Down and Bad Boy for Life.
The entrepreneur also developed business interests spanning television, fashion and alcohol, including the Revolt network.
In July 2025, a New York jury convicted Combs on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution while acquitting him of racketeering conspiracy and s-x trafficking.
He subsequently received a 50-month prison sentence.
Federal prison records show his projected release date has moved from January 21 to March 2, 2028.