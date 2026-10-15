EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Hit By Fears 'Jail Hit Bounty' Is Out on His Head

The incident has now raised fears about Combs' security after allegations of preferential treatment are said to have sparked resentment among his fellow inmates.

The reported confrontation with Coke has fueled concerns Combs could face further violence – and sources tell us he is "quaking" over rumors there is a bounty out on his head for a hit on him behind bars.

A source familiar with the reported tensions inside Fort Dix claimed to Radar: "The biggest concern now is that Sean may have become a marked man and that there is a jail hit bounty out on his head. There is a difference between an argument with another inmate and a situation where people begin talking about putting a price on someone's head. Nobody has publicly established that a bounty exists, but the possibility of further violence is what makes this rumor so alarming.

"Sean's celebrity status makes him unusually visible in a prison environment where attracting attention can be dangerous. If other inmates believe his behavior has brought additional searches, confiscations, and restrictions, that resentment could become a serious problem. The fear is that someone might decide to make an example of him."

The insider added, "His alleged confrontation with Coke has raised questions about whether Sean can safely mix with the wider prison population. Coke has a formidable criminal reputation, and any dispute involving someone of his background is bound to cause concern.

"What remains unclear is whether this was an isolated incident or part of a wider pattern of hostility. There is a great deal of speculation about whether Sean could be targeted again, but speculation is not proof of an organized threat.

"Prison officials would need credible intelligence before concluding that anyone had offered money or favors to have him attacked."