Cause of Sean 'Diddy’ Combs' 'Medical Emergency' Behind Bars Which Left Rapper Hospitalized Revealed
Oct. 14 2026, Published 8:05 a.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' medical emergency behind bars was caused by the rapper hitting his head on a prison bunk bed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The disgraced hip-hop mogul, 56, was rushed to hospital from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey on Saturday for treatment on the injury, which came weeks after reports of his pampered lifestyle inside the jail.
Rapper Conscious And Speaking After Incident
Combs was said to have been conscious and speaking following the alleged incident, per PageSix.
A representative for Combs, Juda S. Engelmayer, told Radar: “We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances."
“Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern and we appreciate everyone who has reached out.”
A report from TMZ indicated Combs was taken out of FCI Fort Dix early Saturday morning for treatment, according to sources.
An ambulance reportedly took the hitmaker off the grounds around 1 a.m. EST with a non-life-threatening injury.
Combs 'Paid Thousands' For Lavish Jail Lifestyle
Insiders claimed he was conscious and speaking when he was brought back to the prison later that morning, merely hours later.
Former inmates at the prison recently exposed his lavish lifestyle in the prison, which coincided with his jail time being extended
Four unnamed ex-cons claimed Combs was on "some rich s--t," which looked totally "crazy."
They emphasized the Bad Boy Records founder's lifestyle in prison was "not some normal s--t you see in jail."
They alleged men cooked and cleaned for him. He allegedly leveraged his millions to get people to make his bed and do his laundry. Combs allegedly funneled money into commissary accounts for their labor.
Access To Cellphone And Tablet Behind Bars
He allegedly had access to a contraband cellphone, which allegedly contains X-rated images a former girlfriend sends him. In addition to his cellphone, he allegedly has a tablet with movies and documentaries for his entertainment. Among the content was the Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, produced by 50 Cent.
Inmates reported drinking with Combs, who allegedly has access to contraband alcohol. He allegedly uses anti-anxiety and anti-depression medication, which is shuffled around the prison as if it were currency in a black market.
Amid the claims of a lavish lifestyle in prison, he was reportedly sent to solitary confinement, and it's not immediately clear if he was let back into the general population before his injury. An investigation was opened into the claims due to the explosive report.
This isn't the first transgression about Combs that has escaped the prison walls. He previously allegedly got into a fight with another inmate in July. An insider told TMZ he "held his own" in the brawl.
He was reportedly thrown into solitary confinement for the fight at the time, but later allowed back out with the general population.
Combs was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. During the July 2025 trial, he was acquitted on charges of s-- trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.
He was originally held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, but was granted a transfer to New Jersey.