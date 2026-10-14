Cause of Sean 'Diddy’ Combs' 'Medical Emergency' Behind Bars Which Left Rapper Hospitalized Revealed

Combs was said to have been conscious and speaking following the alleged incident, per PageSix.

A representative for Combs, Juda S. Engelmayer, told Radar: “We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances."

“Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern and we appreciate everyone who has reached out.”

A report from TMZ indicated Combs was taken out of FCI Fort Dix early Saturday morning for treatment, according to sources.

An ambulance reportedly took the hitmaker off the grounds around 1 a.m. EST with a non-life-threatening injury.