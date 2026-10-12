EXLCUSIVE DETAILS: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Rushed Out of Prison for Medical Emergency — as Disgraced Rapper's Team Insists His Health Is an 'Immediate Concern'

It's not clear how the 56-year-old sustained the injury, but he's been spending a chaotic few weeks behind bars after reports claimed he was living large.

Former inmates at the prison claimed Combs was on "some rich s--t," which looked totally "crazy." They emphasized the Bad Boy Records founder's lifestyle in prison was "not some normal s--t you see in jail."

They alleged men cooked and cleaned for him. He allegedly leveraged his millions to get people to make his bed and do his laundry. Combs allegedly funneled money into commissary accounts for their labor.

He allegedly had access to a contraband cellphone, which allegedly contains X-rated images a former girlfriend sends him. In addition to his cellphone, he allegedly has a tablet with movies and documentaries for his entertainment. Among the content was the Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, produced by 50 Cent.

Inmates reported drinking with Combs, who allegedly has access to contraband alcohol. He allegedly uses anti-anxiety and anti-depression medication, which is shuffled around the prison as if it were currency in a black market.