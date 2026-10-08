Sean 'Diddy' Combs Jail Time Extended After Lavish Lifestyle Behind Bars Exposed

The date change comes after a report exposed Combs, who is serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution-related offenses, had been paying inmates thousands of pounds for access to contrabands, including a cellphone which he reportedly used to scroll Instagram and view X-rated snaps of an ex-girlfriend.

The report also alleged that Combs has inmates cook and clean for him, as well as a man who give him "Chinese-style massages."

RadarOnline.com recently told how Combs was sent to consolatory confinement into FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey in wake of the reports.

Fours ex-inmate spoke to NBC News about the Missing You rapper's privileges on the condition of anonymity.