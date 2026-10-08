Sean 'Diddy' Combs Jail Time Extended After Lavish Lifestyle Behind Bars Exposed
Oct. 8 2026, Published 7:26 a.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' stint behind bars is being extended amid claims he's enjoying a pampered lifestyle in prison.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced rapper, 56, release date has been pushed back from January 21, 2028 to March 8, 2028, according to Bureau of Prisons (BOP) records.
Rapper Has Access To Perks Behind Bars
The date change comes after a report exposed Combs, who is serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution-related offenses, had been paying inmates thousands of pounds for access to contrabands, including a cellphone which he reportedly used to scroll Instagram and view X-rated snaps of an ex-girlfriend.
The report also alleged that Combs has inmates cook and clean for him, as well as a man who give him "Chinese-style massages."
RadarOnline.com recently told how Combs was sent to consolatory confinement into FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey in wake of the reports.
Fours ex-inmate spoke to NBC News about the Missing You rapper's privileges on the condition of anonymity.
'This Is Not Some Normal S--t You See In Jail'
One said: "This is not some normal s--t you see in jail.
"This is some rich s--t. It looks crazy, but again, it's Diddy."
The insiders claim Combs has men at the low security prison who cook and clean for him, make his bed and do his laundry.
Two of the sources claim he also has a tablet which he’s able to access movies and documentaries — including the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning— produced by his longtime rival, 50 Cent.
The insiders claim Combs has splashed out on other inmates’ prescription Remeron medication — known as "rem-roms" in prison.
Boozy Weekends In Prison
The medication is prescribed to inmates suffering from depression and anxiety — but it's also bought and sold on the prison's robust black market, the sources added.
"You can pretty much get anything except a key to the front door and a female," one of the anonymous inmates said.
As for the weekends, that's when Combs breaks out the alcohol.
It's claimed Combs has a secret stash of premium liquor smuggled in by guards which he shares with a tight group of fellow inmates.
One inmate recalled drinking Hennessy with Combs, saying: "Hell yeah, I drank with him."
In response to reports about his life behind bars, Combs' reps Juda Engelmayer told Oxygen: "The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’s life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news.
"The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence within the rules and he patiently awaits the court’s decision on his appeal.”
Meanwhile, BOP officials said they "do not comment on anecdotal allegations," though they "continue to tackle the problem of contraband being introduced into our facilities."
"Like all correctional agencies, contraband, particularly cell phones, narcotics, and weapons, remains a constant challenge," the department said in a statement to Oxygen. "We are fully committed to safeguarding everyone in our custody and to maintaining the safety and security of our correctional staff and surrounding communities. To this end, we operate under a controlled environment that is both secure and humane."