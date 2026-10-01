Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sent Back to Solitary Confinement Amid Probe Into 'Lavish Lifestyle' Behind Bars

Insiders told TMZ its standard for inmates to be sent to a SHU during investigations.

RadarOnline.com told how Combs, who is serving a 50-month sentence for prostitution-related offenses, reportedly spends thousands of dollars a month maintaining his prison perks.

Four ex-inmates at the Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey where Combs is currently holed up spoke to NBC Newsabout the Missing You rapper's privileges on the condition of anonymity.

One said: "This is not some normal s--t you see in jail.

"This is some rich s--t. It looks crazy, but again, it's Diddy."

The insiders claim Combs has men at the low security prison who cook and clean for him, make his bed and do his laundry.