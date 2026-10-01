EXCLUSIVE: Bravo 'Faces Fresh Scrutiny After Star's Arrest Warrant'

But he's just the latest star at the reality show network who's landed in hot water – and insiders claim the network's parent company, NBCUniversal, "has had enough of the Bravo mess."

"Behavior that would cause an enormous corporate crisis elsewhere became another reunion segment at Bravo. The bosses want that culture changed," a mole points out.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, a conga line of Bravolebrities have made headlines over the years for their legal dramas.

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice famously served time behind bars in 2015 for fraud but has remained on the show.

Some franchises have tackled lawsuits on air – including Giudice and hubby Joe's fraud case, Real Housewives of New York City's Sonja Morgan's bankruptcy filing and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne's estranged husband's embezzlement lawsuit.