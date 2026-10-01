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EXCLUSIVE: Bravo 'Faces Fresh Scrutiny After Star's Arrest Warrant'

Bravo faces fresh scrutiny after an arrest warrant was issued for one of the network's reality stars.
Source: BRAVO/YOUTUBE

Bravo faces fresh scrutiny after an arrest warrant was issued for one of the network's reality stars.

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Oct. 1 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Bravo is cleaning up its act, according to sources who said bosses flipped out when an arrest warrant was issued for one of its stars.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the network cut ties with Nathan Gallagher of Below Deck Mediterranean after he recently failed to appear in court in Australia on domestic violence charges. He was convicted in absentia and remains a fugitive.

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NBCUniversal 'Has Had Enough' of Bravo Mess

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Nathan Gallagher was cut from 'Below Deck Mediterranean' after failing to appear in court in Australia.
Source: BRAVO/YOUTUBE

Nathan Gallagher was cut from 'Below Deck Mediterranean' after failing to appear in court in Australia.

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But he's just the latest star at the reality show network who's landed in hot water – and insiders claim the network's parent company, NBCUniversal, "has had enough of the Bravo mess."

"Behavior that would cause an enormous corporate crisis elsewhere became another reunion segment at Bravo. The bosses want that culture changed," a mole points out.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, a conga line of Bravolebrities have made headlines over the years for their legal dramas.

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice famously served time behind bars in 2015 for fraud but has remained on the show.

Some franchises have tackled lawsuits on air – including Giudice and hubby Joe's fraud case, Real Housewives of New York City's Sonja Morgan's bankruptcy filing and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne's estranged husband's embezzlement lawsuit.

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Bravo Stars' Legal Troubles Pile Up

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Teresa Giudice served time for fraud in 2015 but remained on 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey.'
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Teresa Giudice served time for fraud in 2015 but remained on 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey.'

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Other stars have managed to keep courtroom proceedings off air but remained in a public relations firestorm.

RHONY star Luann de Lesseps accepted a plea deal to avoid jail time after being arrested in Palm Beach on Christmas Eve in 2017 and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence and disorderly intoxication.

Former child actress Kim Richards was arrested for public intoxication in April 2015 after a confrontation with police at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Months later, the RHOBH star was busted again, accused of stealing $600 worth of items from Target.

She pleaded no contest and got three years probation.

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Gallagher's Firing Seen as 'Warning Shot'

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Jen Shah was arrested while filming 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' and later served time in federal prison.
Source: Mayer / MEGA

Jen Shah was arrested while filming 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' and later served time in federal prison.

Restaurant owners Lisa Vanderpump of RHOBH and her husband, Ken Todd made headlines twice in 2020 for lawsuits, since settled, accusing them of breaking several California labor laws.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah was actually filming with other women when she was arrested in March 2021 for her role in a nationwide telemarketing scheme. She served time in federal prison.

While a Bravo spokesperson denies a crackdown at the network, the source said: "Bravo has made millions from chaos. But Gallagher's firing is the warning shot. NBCUniversal is finally saying there are limits."

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