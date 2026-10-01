EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Seacrest's 'Future on Wheel of Fortune Rocked by Scandal'

Thornton, 61, was axed Sept. 4 after pictures emerged suggesting that he may have browsed a pedophilia chatroom while aboard an American Airlines plane on May 14.

Wheel of Fortune is spinning out of control in the chaotic aftermath of the firing of announcer Jim Thornton – and some fear skittish emcee Ryan Seacrest may race for the door, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Photos taken by a fellow passenger reportedly show a laptop screen with disturbing messages such as: "A nice hangout for kids. Saw a couple of cute boys and a hot little girl" and "All-you-can-eat Boyffet."

The onlooker notified a flight attendant and raised concerns about what Thornton was viewing. Law enforcement reportedly met him at the gate upon arrival.

He was questioned and released – but was not arrested.

Thornton, who had served as announcer since 2011, has denied all allegations of wrongdoing, and his attorney points out there was no illegal content on the website, which her client claims he visited unintentionally.

Still, an insider shared: "This entire scandal continues to be a terrible situation for the Wheel of Fortune universe, which includes the people making the show, its millions of fans and the bosses at Sony TV who call the shots. Thornton's firing underlines the fact that he went from a cog in the Wheel of Fortune machine to a volcano of bad press for the franchise overnight."