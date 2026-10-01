EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez 'Backs Benny Blanco's New Self-Help Book'
Oct. 1 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Pop singer Selena Gomez is putting her star power behind husband Benny Blanco's new self-help book, F*ck Failure – and her involvement could be exactly what the project needs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Blanco and Gomez Event Sells Out
After the announcement that producer Blanco was promoting the Simon & Schuster book with Gomez joining him for an "intimate conversation" about their careers, lives and learning to embrace failure, the September event at New York City's Webster Hall promptly sold out.
Gomez Throws Support Behind Husband
"Selena knows exactly what she brings to this," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Benny is enormously successful behind the scenes, but Selena is the one who can sell out a room simply by putting her name on the invitation. She wants this book to work, and she's showing up for her husband.
"That tells you how invested she is in making this a success."
Gomez and Blanco first went public with their romance in late 2023 after secretly dating for a few months.
The couple became engaged in December 2024 and tied the knot in September 2025.