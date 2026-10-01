EXCLUSIVE: Selena Gomez 'Backs Benny Blanco's New Self-Help Book'

"Selena knows exactly what she brings to this," a source told RadarOnline.com. "Benny is enormously successful behind the scenes, but Selena is the one who can sell out a room simply by putting her name on the invitation. She wants this book to work, and she's showing up for her husband.

"That tells you how invested she is in making this a success."

Gomez and Blanco first went public with their romance in late 2023 after secretly dating for a few months.

The couple became engaged in December 2024 and tied the knot in September 2025.