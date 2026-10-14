Diddy Suffers 'Serious Head Injury' After Wild Prison Brawl With Drug Lord — as Fight Erupts Over Disgraced Rapper's Lavish Lifestyle Behind Bars

Sources told TMZ Combs and Dudus were ensnared in a heated fight on Friday, October 7, which led to punches being thrown. The Bad Boy Records founder took the brunt of it, leaving him injured.

Dudus was reportedly unhappy after Combs allegedly got all the prison inmates in trouble. An explosive report alleged he was paying off inmates to help him maintain a pampered life behind bars.

Ex-inmates claimed Combs was topping off inmates' commissary funds in exchange for tasks like doing his laundry and cooking him meals. He allegedly had a contraband phone and was drinking hooch from within the cells.

He even allegedly had access to a tablet where he could watch TV and movies. Combs was allegedly able to stream the 50 Cent–produced docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.