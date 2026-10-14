Diddy Suffers 'Serious Head Injury' After Wild Prison Brawl With Drug Lord — as Fight Erupts Over Disgraced Rapper's Lavish Lifestyle Behind Bars
Oct. 14 2026, Updated 3:50 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' prison injury wasn't just by chance – he was caught squabbling with a drug lord, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The rapper left the prison, presumably for the hospital, in the early hours of Saturday, October 9, with an apparent head injury. He was reportedly injured while duking it out with a Jamaican drug lord known as "Dudus."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Fights Jamaican Drug Lord?
Sources told TMZ Combs and Dudus were ensnared in a heated fight on Friday, October 7, which led to punches being thrown. The Bad Boy Records founder took the brunt of it, leaving him injured.
Dudus was reportedly unhappy after Combs allegedly got all the prison inmates in trouble. An explosive report alleged he was paying off inmates to help him maintain a pampered life behind bars.
Ex-inmates claimed Combs was topping off inmates' commissary funds in exchange for tasks like doing his laundry and cooking him meals. He allegedly had a contraband phone and was drinking hooch from within the cells.
He even allegedly had access to a tablet where he could watch TV and movies. Combs was allegedly able to stream the 50 Cent–produced docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.
Inmates Angry Over Recent Raids
An investigation into the claims was launched, which seemingly took down other inmates, too. At least two raids were reportedly conducted in the prison, with an assortment of contraband plucked away from the residents.
Dudus was particularly affected. He's been in prison since 2012, serving out a 23-year sentence. Throughout his time at FCI Fort Dix, he's allegedly garnered a bit of unofficial benefits, which fell into jeopardy when the investigation into Combs opened.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Returns to Solitary Amid Investigation
After the alleged fight, Combs and Dudus were both reportedly placed in solitary confinement, which isn't the first time for the music star.
According to leaked disciplinary records, Combs has been reprimanded for fighting on multiple occasions, landing him in the same solitary confinement. He was allegedly caught fighting on July 31, September 30, and October 1.
The alleged indiscretions have cost him 41 days of good time credit so far, and he's allegedly lost 400 days of commissary privileges. He risks being called a "disruptive" inmate, which could get a ticket out of Fort Dix and transferred somewhere potentially less appealing.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Recovers From Head Injury
Combs' health scare wrapped up quickly. After leaving the grounds around 1:00 a.m. EST, he was brought back to the prison in the morning. Sources claim he was conscious and talking fine.
A representative for Combs, Juda S. Engelmayer, told Radar, "We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances. Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out."