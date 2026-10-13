EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Diddy's Prison Disciplinary Records Exposed as He Risks Early Release and Commissary Privileges — While His Team Is 'Left in the Dark About His Condition'

Jose Rojas, a union secretary representing Bureau of Prisons employees, told TMZ about three alleged fights in particular – July 31, September 30, and October 1. Combs was allegedly also hit with two phone violations – one from July 7 and another from September 2025.

According to Rojas, the Bad Boy CEO is risking his ability to get out of jail sooner. The alleged indiscretions have cost him 41 days of good time credit, so far, and he's allegedly lost 400 days of commissary privileges.

With all the issues stacked up, Combs could face becoming known as a "disruptive" inmate, which could cost him a transfer out of FCI Fort Dix.

The disgraced record producer requested to move to the New Jersey facility out of Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after her received his official sentencing. However, his alleged indiscretions could cost him the luxury of choice.