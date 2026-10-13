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Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs
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EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Diddy's Prison Disciplinary Records Exposed as He Risks Early Release and Commissary Privileges — While His Team Is 'Left in the Dark About His Condition'

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Source: MEGA

A union secretary representing Bureau of Prisons employees disclosed details on Diddy's disciplinary records.

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Oct. 13 2026, Updated 5:45 p.m. ET

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs' time in prison has been spattered with good and bad – and his leaked records provide a deeper scope, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The rapper reportedly has been entangled in multiple fights and in possession of a contraband phone.

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Sean Combs' Record Allegedly Riddled With Disciplinary Issues

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A photo of Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs allegedly was ensnared in at least three fights while behind bars.

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Jose Rojas, a union secretary representing Bureau of Prisons employees, told TMZ about three alleged fights in particular – July 31, September 30, and October 1. Combs was allegedly also hit with two phone violations – one from July 7 and another from September 2025.

According to Rojas, the Bad Boy CEO is risking his ability to get out of jail sooner. The alleged indiscretions have cost him 41 days of good time credit, so far, and he's allegedly lost 400 days of commissary privileges.

With all the issues stacked up, Combs could face becoming known as a "disruptive" inmate, which could cost him a transfer out of FCI Fort Dix.

The disgraced record producer requested to move to the New Jersey facility out of Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after her received his official sentencing. However, his alleged indiscretions could cost him the luxury of choice.

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Sean Combs' Team Unable to Confirm Details

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Source: MEGA

Combs was presumably taken to the hospital after a medical issue.

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However, details about Combs' actions behind bars appear to be locked down. A source close to him claimed even his team is left in the dark. The sparse communication isn't anything abnormal for the prison, Radar is told. Typically, the family is handed direct information.

This became especially apparent after Combs suffered from a medical emergency on Saturday, October 10. He was taken for treatment around 1 a.m. EST, leaving the facility presumably for a hospital. He reportedly returned the following morning.

Combs reportedly suffered from a head injury, but it wasn't immediately clear what caused the issue. Witnesses claimed he was speaking fine and conscious when he arrived back.

His team checked in with the prisons, with a rep telling Radar, "We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances. Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out."

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Rapper's Stint in Solitary

A photo of Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs allegedly has access to a phone in prison.

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Just before the medical issue, Combs was reportedly sitting in solitary confinement. However, it's unclear if he had been released back to the general population before the presumed hospital visit.

The I'll Be Missing You hitmaker was placed under investigation after an explosive report claiming he was living large dropped. Former inmates shed light on what prison life with Combs was like, alleging the music mogul was shelling out money for special favors behind bars.

In line with the reported disciplinary records, one ex-inmate claimed Combs had access to a contraband phone. They claimed he had access to a tablet, on which he was able to watch movies and shows. This reportedly included the 50 Cent–produced documentary about him, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

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Sean Combs' Release Date in Flux

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A photo of Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

His alleged indiscretions could cost him more prison time.

Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his July 2025 trial. However, he was acquitted of s-- trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. He was ultimately sentenced to about four years in prison.

However, his exact release date isn't set in stone; it's been pushed back and forth several times. Both his behavior and administrative factors could dictate his release date.

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