Natalee Holloway Investigators 'Dropped the Ball From the Start' With Murder Case, P.I. Claims

Holloway and her classmates from Mountain Brook High School in Alabama arrived in Aruba for a class trip in May 2005, but the morning that she was set to fly home, she was nowhere to be found.

Despite there being very few answers at the time, van der Sloot was always a key figure in the case. The night before her disappearance, she was seen at a bar with the Dutch national, who had moved to the island country as a child.

On June 1, authorities formed a search party, but there was no sign of Holloway.