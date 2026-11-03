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Home > True Crime > Natalee Holloway

Natalee Holloway Investigators 'Dropped the Ball From the Start' With Murder Case, P.I. Claims

Natalee Holloway vanished during a class trip in 2005.
Source: SHELBY COUNTY JAIL; MEGA

Natalee Holloway vanished during a class trip in 2005.

Nov. 3 2026, Published 6:02 p.m. ET

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Natalee Holloway disappeared during a trip to Aruba in May 2005 when she was only 18 years old – but her case was not officially resolved until Joran van der Sloot confessed to her murder as part of a plea deal in 2023.

One day before Netflix is set to release a documentary on the infamous missing person-turned-murder case, RadarOnline.com revisits Holloway's tragic death and how investigators may have "dropped the ball."

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Inside Natalee Holloway's Disappearance

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Natalee Holloway was 18 years old when she disappeared in Aruba.
Source: MEGA

Natalee Holloway was 18 years old when she disappeared in Aruba.

Holloway and her classmates from Mountain Brook High School in Alabama arrived in Aruba for a class trip in May 2005, but the morning that she was set to fly home, she was nowhere to be found.

Despite there being very few answers at the time, van der Sloot was always a key figure in the case. The night before her disappearance, she was seen at a bar with the Dutch national, who had moved to the island country as a child.

On June 1, authorities formed a search party, but there was no sign of Holloway.

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Joran van der Sloot Arrested Twice in Connection With Case

Joran van der Sloot was arrested in 2005 and 2007 in connection with Natalee Holloway's disappearance.
Source: MEGA

Joran van der Sloot was arrested in 2005 and 2007 in connection with Natalee Holloway's disappearance.

Just over a week later, van der Sloot was arrested, along with two other men, Satish and Deepak Kalpoe, who had been linked to the missing teen during her trip.

However, after several months of being held, all three men were released that September.

In November 2007, van der Sloot and the Kalpoe brothers were arrested again. Van der Sloot was taken into custody while he was in the Netherlands as new evidence in the lengthy investigation emerged.

Still, van der Sloot has never been formally charged with her murder.

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'They Just Dropped the Ball'

T.J. Ward suggested local police wanted the Natalee Holloway case to 'go away.'
Source: MEGA

T.J. Ward suggested local police wanted the Natalee Holloway case to 'go away.'

Years after Holloway's disappearance and death, a private investigator suggested local authorities did not do their due diligence when it came to van der Sloot.

"I think the local police just want this whole story to go away," T.J. Ward, a P.I. who worked with Holloway's father, claimed in a past interview. "They just dropped the ball from the start!"

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Joran van der Sloot's Confession

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Joran van der Sloot confessed to Natalee Holloway's murder in a 2023 plea deal.
Source: MEGA

Joran van der Sloot confessed to Natalee Holloway's murder in a 2023 plea deal.

Although van der Sloot has claimed to have been involved in her death several times over the years, even offering her mother, Beth, the alleged location of her body in exchange for $250,000 in 2010, his official and legal confession didn't come until 2023.

In his gruesome recollection of the altercation, he claimed that on the night of her death, he hit her in the head with a heavy cinder block and then put her body in the ocean.

“I would like to take this chance to apologize to the Holloway family, to apologize to my own family, to say I hope that the statement I provided brings some kind of closure to everyone involved,” van der Sloot said at the time. “I am no longer that person I was back then.”

His confession was connected to a federal plea deal related to wire fraud and extortion charges.

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