EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth Hit With Explosive Pentagon Lawsuit Over Elon Musk's Role in Secretive Warfare Committee

The lawsuit, filed in Washington, D.C., by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), Public Citizen and the Project On Government Oversight (POGO), targets an initiative known as Project Meridian: The Future of Warfare.

Hegseth commissioned the committee on September 30 to examine emerging battlefield technologies, identify future military capabilities and recommend ways to develop and deploy advanced weapons systems.

The initiative features Musk, defense technology billionaire Palmer Luckey and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich in prominent leadership roles.

However, watchdogs argue that the committee's composition raises serious questions about corporate influence over Pentagon decisions.