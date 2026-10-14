Pete Hegseth Mocked by Critics After Photo Op Backfires as He Trails Behind Military Runners

A video of the Defense Secretary exercising with members of the military showed him trailing behind them, which led to plenty of backlash.

Pete Hegseth has been brutally mocked by critics after a photo op backfired on him, RadarOnline can report.

In addition to struggling with pull-ups, Hegseth also appeared slow on the track compared with other military personnel.

Pete Hegseth trails behind the crowd while running with troops in San Diego https://t.co/szbYarq8jM

Hegseth joined Marines for a physical training session in San Diego on October 7 while awaiting the return of troops from the USS Abraham Lincoln.

The workout was a planned photo opportunity that Hegseth arranged. Video from the session shows him at the back of the pack during a run, barely remaining in the frame. The 46-year-old also appeared to struggle with medicine-ball repetitions and completing a bear crawl.

The footage offered critics an opportunity to question the fitness of the 46-year-old defense secretary, who has repeatedly promoted physical standards and military readiness during his tenure.

"I can just imagine the guys saying, 'Go faster! We've almost lost him!' one person on X quipped. Another added, "He should be in an office somewhere."

"Hegseth keeps embarrassing himself in these videos," a user joked.