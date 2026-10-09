EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth's Pentagon Hit With Lawsuit Over 'Secretive' Review of Women in Combat — as Military Boss Accused of Targeting Female Troops

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the organizations allege the Department of Defense failed to comply with federal transparency laws while pursuing a review they fear could be used to justify restricting women's military careers.

The lawsuit centers on a review commissioned in December 2025 to examine the effectiveness of ground combat units nearly a decade after the military opened all combat positions to women. The complaint alleges the Pentagon never publicly announced the review, which became known through news reporting.

Initially assigned to the Institute for Defense Analyses, the project was transferred in April 2026 to Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory. The group questions the reassignment and the study's methodology, warning that its findings could influence future restrictions on female troops.