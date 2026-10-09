EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth's Pentagon Hit With Lawsuit Over 'Secretive' Review of Women in Combat — as Military Boss Accused of Targeting Female Troops
Oct. 8 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing fresh scrutiny after civil rights organizations filed a federal lawsuit accusing his Pentagon of withholding records surrounding a controversial review of women serving in combat roles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The American Civil Liberties Union, National Women's Law Center, and Service Women's Action Network filed the 29-page complaint on October 8 in Washington, D.C., demanding the release of documents concerning the military's examination of female troops' combat effectiveness.
Pentagon Accused of Keeping Combat Review Under Wraps
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the organizations allege the Department of Defense failed to comply with federal transparency laws while pursuing a review they fear could be used to justify restricting women's military careers.
The lawsuit centers on a review commissioned in December 2025 to examine the effectiveness of ground combat units nearly a decade after the military opened all combat positions to women. The complaint alleges the Pentagon never publicly announced the review, which became known through news reporting.
Initially assigned to the Institute for Defense Analyses, the project was transferred in April 2026 to Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory. The group questions the reassignment and the study's methodology, warning that its findings could influence future restrictions on female troops.
Pete Hegseth Accused of Targeting Female Military Leaders
They also allege the Pentagon failed to produce records requested in August, despite statutory response deadlines.
The complaint goes beyond the secretive review, accusing Hegseth of pursuing policies that undermine women throughout the armed forces. The organizations allege he has blocked promotions involving senior female officers, including women positioned to become generals and admirals.
They also point to the elimination of the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services, a decades-old panel established to advise military leadership on women's service.
The lawsuit further highlights Hegseth's previous statements questioning whether women should serve in combat.
Controversial Researcher Raises New Questions
Before becoming defense secretary, Hegseth declared during a November 2024 podcast appearance: "I'm straight up just saying we should not have women in combat roles." The complaint cites that statement as evidence supporting the organizations' concerns about the review.
Another explosive allegation concerns the researcher reportedly overseeing the Pentagon's latest review.
According to the complaint, researcher Jane Pinelis previously conducted a 2015 Marine Corps study that concluded mixed-gender units performed worse than all-male units. Critics challenged that research, arguing its methodology and conclusions were flawed.
The organizations allege Hegseth previously cited the study approvingly in his book, The War on Warriors.
Civil Rights Groups Demand Answers
During a May 2026 congressional hearing, Hegseth defended reviewing combat standards, declaring: "The highest male standard for every combat arms position should be the standard." The lawsuit alleges several military agencies failed to release requested records, including documents detailing the review's methodology, communications, and preliminary findings.
The plaintiffs are asking a federal judge to compel the Pentagon to process their records request and prevent the department from charging processing fees.
The lawsuit does not establish that the review was designed to discriminate against women, and the court has not ruled on the allegations.